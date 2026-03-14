Africa Launches Climate–Health Desk to Turn Weather Data into Life-Saving Health Action

African climate and health institutions have launched the continent’s first regional Climate–Health Desk in Niamey, Niger, a pioneering initiative designed to transform climate and weather intelligence into practical health protection measures for communities across Africa.

The new Africa Climate–Health Desk, hosted by the African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development (ACMAD) and developed in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO)–World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Climate and Health Joint Programme, aims to help governments anticipate and respond to climate-driven health threats.

The initiative comes as extreme heat, floods, droughts and climate-sensitive diseases intensify across Africa, placing growing pressure on health systems, food security and economic stability.

Bridging Climate Science and Public Health

The Africa Climate–Health Desk is the first regional platform of its kind in Africa and the second globally, following the launch of a similar desk in South Asia.

It is part of a broader global effort led by the WHO–WMO Joint Programme, with funding support from Wellcome and The Rockefeller Foundation.

The desk will close the long-standing gap between climate science and public health decision-making by translating complex climate data into practical guidance for health authorities, hospitals, and policymakers.

Key activities will include:

• Producing climate–health advisories and early warning bulletins

• Developing data-driven risk thresholds for health hazards

• Supporting collaboration between meteorological and health institutions

Supporting Early Warnings for Climate-Related Health Risks

Africa is experiencing increasingly severe climate extremes, including heatwaves, floods and prolonged droughts, which can trigger major public health crises.

Climate change is also altering the distribution and timing of infectious diseases, including malaria and dengue, while environmental conditions such as dust and extreme heat increase the risk of meningitis outbreaks.

The new Climate–Health Desk will develop tailored services that help governments anticipate these risks earlier and respond more effectively.

Among its core services:

• Heatwave early warning bulletins for health authorities

• Malaria climate risk outlooks based on seasonal weather forecasts

• Integration of climate forecasts into meningitis early warning systems

The desk will work closely with partners, including WISER (Weather and Climate Information Services Programme) and the University of Reading to strengthen disease outbreak prediction systems.

Strengthening Regional Collaboration

The Climate–Health Desk was launched during the Continental Knowledge-Sharing Workshop held under the Africa Continental Climate Outlook Forum (ACCOF).

The quarterly forum brings together:

• Regional climate scientists

• National meteorological services

• Public health experts

• Sectoral decision-makers across Africa

The new platform aims to deepen collaboration between meteorological services, health authorities, researchers, and regional organizations, ensuring climate information directly informs health planning and emergency response.

Building Skills and Knowledge Across Africa

Beyond delivering climate-health information, the initiative will focus heavily on capacity building and training.

Planned activities include:

• Hands-on training programmes for climate and health professionals• Fellowships and visiting scientist programmes• Online courses and technical workshops• Establishing national focal points for climate-health cooperation

The desk will also create a digital data portal and climate–health dashboards to provide easy access to climate risk information, tools and research.

Anticipating Health Risks Before They Become Crises

Dr Ousmane Ndiaye, Director-General of ACMAD, emphasized the importance of proactive action in the face of climate change.

“Climate change is reshaping health risks across Africa, challenging countries to stay one step ahead,” he said.

“Our real opportunity lies in anticipation. Africa cannot afford to wait for emergencies to unfold.”

He added that the desk will strengthen cooperation with organizations such as WHO, WMO, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), WISER, and Clim-Health Africa.

With Sandrine Wendlasida Combéré appointed as Climate Services Expert to lead the desk, the initiative will serve as a key bridge between the meteorological and health sectors across the continent.

Part of a Global Climate–Health Initiative

The Africa Climate–Health Desk is part of a global rollout of similar platforms across Africa, Asia, and the Americas, designed to convert climate intelligence into actionable health protection strategies.

The initiative forms part of the Climate and Health Science and Service Accelerator, supported by Wellcome and The Rockefeller Foundation.

According to Joy Shumake-Guillemot, Head of the WHO–WMO Climate and Health Joint Programme, the new platform represents a significant step forward.

“The launch of the Africa Climate–Health Desk marks an important milestone in creating, for the first time, a regional multidisciplinary team that can strengthen authoritative information on climate risks to health,” she said.

Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that:

• Governments receive early warnings of health risks linked to climate events

• Communities understand how to protect themselves from extreme weather

• Health workers receive timely alerts to prepare for disease outbreaks

“In short,” Shumake-Guillemot said, “earlier warnings, better planning, clearer advice, and faster local response.”

Strengthening Climate-Resilient Health Systems

As climate change continues to reshape environmental and public health risks, the Africa Climate–Health Desk aims to ensure that climate intelligence becomes a routine part of health planning and preparedness.

By linking climate science with public health action, the initiative seeks to help African countries build stronger, climate-resilient health systems capable of protecting millions of lives.