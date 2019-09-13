Metropolitan Manila earthquake: Felt across Philippines NCR; no injuries reported

An earthquake has shaken parts of Metropolitan Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR) of the Philippines, according to media reports. Felt reports are being received from Manila, Quezon and nearby cities.

There have been no immediate reports of any damage of casualties due to the earthquake. The magnitude and epicenter of the earthquake are not clear yet.

ABC-CBN news reported that Metropolitan Manila earthquake prompted emergency evacuations across Luzon and people rushed out of buildings.

The Philippines has faced some of the most dangerous earthquakes this year. In July, at least eight people lost their lives while 12 others were injured after three earthquakes shook the northern Philippines in the span of just 24 hours.

Metropolitan Manila earthquake update:

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has confirmed the earthquake and said that the preliminary magnitude of the Metropolitan Manila earthquake is 5.5.

Further details about the Metropolitan Manila earthquake is awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.