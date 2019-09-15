Rajasthan: Schools in Jhalawar, Baran dist to be closed on Sept 16 due to heavy rainfall

All schools in the Jhalawar and Baran district will be closed tomorrow on September 16 in view of heavy rainfall in the region, according to news agency ANI.

The state of Rajasthan, as well as that of Madhya Pradesh, have been seeing flood-like situation due to extremely heavy rainfall and the consequent discharge of water from the Gandhi Sagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh and other reservoirs in the two states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted "heavy to very heavy" widespread rainfall in east Rajasthan on Sunday.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over East Rajasthan," the IMD had said.

Earlier today it was reported that at least 350 students and 50 teachers have been stuck at a school in Chittorgarh for the past 24-hours in view of the flood-like situation in the region.

The children have been stuck in the school as roads have been submerged due to the heavy discharge of water from the Rana Pratap Dam.

Also, low-lying areas of Kota flooded today after Chambal river overflowed due to incessant rainfall in the region.

pic.twitter.com/rYwQouCX1L — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Sunday reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and directed that immediate assistance be provided to meet the crisis.

The NCMC has been informed that action to evacuate and rescue people and livestock have been taken by the states and no loss of life has been reported, a Home Ministry statement said.

Adequate teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the Army have also been deployed in rescue work, it said. The Cabinet Secretary took stock of the situation, preparedness, rescue, and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as sought by the states, be provided to meet the crisis, the statement said.