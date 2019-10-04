Results from Clinical Studies using MolecuLight i:X® Fluorescence Imaging System Featured Prominently at the Wounds Canada 2019 Annual Conference

MolecuLight Inc., the world's leader in handheld fluorescence imaging for real-time visualization of bacteria for chronic wounds, and its i:X point-of-care fluorescence imaging device are featured prominently at the Wounds Canada 2019 Annual Conference. The conference, which is the largest Canadian wound care clinical conference, is being held in Niagara Falls, ON from Oct. 4 – 6, 2019.

"We are thrilled to have the clinical results from so many of our global customers being presented at Wound Canada 2019, all of which share significant clinical benefit being derived using our MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging platform," said Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The successful results of our multiple clinical studies illustrate how fluorescence imaging, in a wide variety of clinical settings and with many different operators, is providing tangible real-time benefit towards the management of chronic wounds".

The five clinical presentations citing the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging device are:

" A prospective multi-site observational study incorporating bacterial fluorescence information into the UPPER/LOWER infection checklists "

Rosemary Hill and Kevin Woo ( Abstract #0012, Oct. 4 @ 10: 10 am – 11:40 am )



@ 10: – ) "Bacterial fluorescence image guidance of antimicrobial decision-making and stewardship: A 350-patient multi-site clinical trial"

Thomas Serena et al. ( Abstract #0030, Oct. 4 @ 2:40 pm – 4:10 pm )



Oct. 4 @ – ) " In vivo and in vitro detection of porphyrin-producing wound pathogens, planktonic and in biofilm, with real-time bacterial fluorescence imaging "

Laura M. Jones , Allie C. Smith et al. ( Abstract #0032, Oct. 5 @ 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm )



@ – ) " Routine assessment of chronic wounds can efficiently incorporate wound size and bacterial fluorescence information with a point-of-care imaging device "

Laura M. Jones , Ron Linden et al. ( Abstract #0031, Oct. 5 @ 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm )



@ – ) "Wound assessment paradigm shift: a 350-patient multi-site clinical trial incorporating bacterial fluorescence imaging into standard of care"

Thomas Serena et al. (Abstract #0034, Oct. 5 @ 4:15 pm – 5:45 pm )

In addition to the presentations, hands-on demonstrations of the i:X device are being offered at the MolecuLight Booth # 905 in the Exhibit Hall (Grand Hall CDE, Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, ON).

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com) is a privately owned Canadian medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical and commercial markets. MolecuLight's initial product and accessories, the MolecuLight i:X®, delivers a real-time handheld fluorescence imaging solution for the global wound care market. It provides clinicians with new information about the fluorescent characteristics of wounds to assist clinicians in making improved diagnostic and treatment decisions. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.



