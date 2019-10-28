International Development News
Development News Edition

Kincade fire: Active evacuation centers listed; school closures announced

Kincade fire: Active evacuation centers listed; school closures announced
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

All 40 Sonoma County public school districts will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as Kincade fire rages in the region, authorities said. The wildfires in California have been raging for a few days now and have triggered massive evacuations, driving 180,000 people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather.

About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

"All hands are focusing on the Kincade," Newsom told reporters after meeting residents at an evacuation center in the Sonoma County city of Petaluma, calling that blaze "the most stubborn challenge we face."

According to the official data, the fire is spread across 54,298 acres and only 5 percent of it has been contained yet.

Here is a list of active evacuation centers:

  • Napa Valley Expo - 575 3rd St, Napa CA 94559
  • CrossWalk Community Church Napa - 2590 First St., Napa
  • Petaluma Valley Baptist Church - 580 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy, Petaluma

Here is a map of mandatory evacuation zones:

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Silver futures slip by Rs 51 on low demand

Silver prices fell by Rs 51 to Rs 46,440 per kg in futures trade on Monday as investors reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas. Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 51, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 46,440 ...

TB Alliance grants licence to Macleods for manufacturing anti-TB drug

TB Alliance, a not-for-profit organisation, on Monday said it has granted a non-exclusive licence to manufacture anti-TB drug pretomanid to Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Macleods has agreed to commercialise the anti-tuberculosis TB medicine...

NBCC MD warns employees of stern action against corruption

State-owned construction firm NBCCs Managing Director P K Gupta on Monday warned company employees against any corrupt practices, days after the CBI arrested a top official for allegedly taking bribe. The CBI last week arrested a top NBCC o...

Odisha CM sanctions Rs 17.5 crore for 587 police stations

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sanctioned an additional contingency fund of Rs 17.5 crore for all the 587 police stations across the state, an official said. Patnaik sanctioned the amount based on the feedback from the publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019