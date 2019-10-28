International Development News
School closures announced as Kincade fire rages in Sonoma County

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

All 40 Sonoma County public school districts will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as Kincade fire rages in the region, authorities said. The wildfires in California have been raging for a few days now and have triggered massive evacuations, driving 180,000 people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather.

About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

"All hands are focusing on the Kincade," Newsom told reporters after meeting residents at an evacuation center in the Sonoma County city of Petaluma, calling that blaze "the most stubborn challenge we face."

According to the official data, the fire is spread across 54,298 acres and only 5 percent of it has been contained yet.

