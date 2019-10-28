International Development News
Getty Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered; evacuation center opened

Mandeville Canyon area has been put under mandatory evacuation orders on Monday as Getty Fire rages in the area.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mandeville Canyon area has been put under mandatory evacuation on Monday as Getty Fire rages in the area. Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) issued an alert to notify people about the evacuation order. LAFD has also said that the fire is moving in West/South direction.

Residents are advised to evacuate immediately as wildfires can spread quickly, leaving little time to get to safety. Active evacuation centers are listed below.

  • Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda)
  • Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center (14201 Huston St)

For Animals:

  • West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer St)
  • West LA Animal Shelter (11361 W Pico Bl)

Firefighters struggle against massive, wind-whipped wildfires in California that have blackened a wide swath picturesque wine country and driven 180,000 people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather. About 3,000 people were battling the Kinkade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

Here is the map of mandatory evacuation zone:

<a"" width="643" height="482" />

