Easy Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in California's Simi Valley in early morning hours on Wednesday due to a brush fire in the region. The northern border of the evacuation zone is Tierra Rejada, southern is Olsen / Madera Street, eastern is Madera Street and the western border is Highway 23.

Residents are advised to evacuate immediately as wildfires can spread quickly, leaving little time to get to safety.

A shelter is open at Thousand Oaks Community Center, 2525 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, California, according to VC Emergency. An evacuation center for large animals has been opened at Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. Ventura, California.

Update: Road closures are also being reported due to the Easy Fire. Road closures are listed below.

SR-23 between Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Ave

Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road

Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road

Here is the map of mandatory evacuations in Simi Valley.

"" />

Firefighters struggle against massive, wind-whipped wildfires in California that have blackened a wide swath picturesque wine country and driven thousands of people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather. Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency due to the wildfires.

Further details are awaited.