International Development News
Development News Edition

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Simi Valley

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in California's Simi Valley in early morning hours on Wednesday due to a brush fire in the region. The northern border of the evacuation zone is Tierra Rejada, southern is Olsen / Madera Street, eastern is Madera Street and the western border is Highway 23.

Residents are advised to evacuate immediately as wildfires can spread quickly, leaving little time to get to safety.

A shelter is open at Thousand Oaks Community Center, 2525 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, California, according to VC Emergency. An evacuation center for large animals has been opened at Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. Ventura, California.

Update: Road closures are also being reported due to the Easy Fire. Road closures are listed below.

  • SR-23 between Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Ave
  • Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road
  • Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road

Here is the map of mandatory evacuations in Simi Valley.

<a"" />

Firefighters struggle against massive, wind-whipped wildfires in California that have blackened a wide swath picturesque wine country and driven thousands of people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather. Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency due to the wildfires.

Further details are awaited.

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Oil on Brazilian beaches likely to have leaked from a ship -navy commander

The oil washing up on beaches in Brazils northeast is most likely to have leaked from a ship, accidentally or not, a commander in the Brazilian navy said on Wednesday.In comments broadcast by GloboNews, Ilques Barbosa Junior said that he wa...

UPDATE 1-Pointing to Iraq, Lebanon, Khamenei recalls how Iran put down unrest

Irans supreme leader on Wednesday accused the United States and Saudi Arabia of stoking unrest in Lebanon and Iraq, saying Tehran understood the situation in those countries because it had had to suppress similar foreign interference at hom...

Polish zoo to rescue nine tigers stuck at Belarus border

A Polish zoo will take in nine tigers originally bound for a Russian circus and which have spent days stuck in cages on a lorry stranded at Polands border with Belarus, the zoos director said. The lorry set off from Rome carrying 10 tigers ...

Chile's APEC withdrawal caught White House by surprise -U.S. official

Chiles cancellation of the APEC trade summit in November caught the White House by surprise, a White House official told Reuters.The official said Washington learned about the decision from news reports and is seeking more information.Amid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019