South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

A light earthquake shook parts of South Africa on Tuesday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The tremors were also reportedly felt in cities like Durban and other cities of KwaZulu-Natal province.

There are no immediate reports of any damage. The magnitude of this earthquake in Durban is not known yet.

Hundreds of people from the region are tweeting about the earthquake.

Further details about Durban earthquake are awaited.

