World News Summary: North Korea criticizes 'hostile policy' as U.S. diplomat visits South Korea

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. North Korea criticizes 'hostile policy' as U.S. diplomat visits South Korea

A U.S. report calling North Korea a sponsor of terrorism shows a "hostile policy" that prevents progress in denuclearization talks, the isolated nation said on Tuesday, as a senior U.S. diplomat was set to arrive in the neighboring South. North Korea accused the United States of failing to show flexibility after a breakdown last month in the first talks between their officials since President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed in June to reopen negotiations. Gunmen kill Mormon family members in north Mexico

Gunmen have killed up to nine members of a U.S. Mormon family, believed to be mainly children, in the latest massacre to afflict Mexico, family members said. The victims belonged to the LeBaron family from a breakaway Mormon community that settled in the hills and plains of northern Mexico decades ago. China says will 'fully respect' Taiwan's way of life

China will "fully respect" Taiwan's way of life and social system once it has been "peacefully reunified", as long as national security is protected, the ruling Communist Party said on Tuesday, in another overture to the self-ruled island. China claims democratic Taiwan as its own and has stepped up pressure on the strategically located island since President Tsai Ing-wen assumed office in 2016, fearing she wishes to push for its formal independence, a red line for Beijing. China to 'perfect' choosing Hong Kong leader as Guy Fawkes protesters rally

The Chinese Communist Party said it would "perfect" the system for choosing the leader of Hong Kong after months of street protests demanding democracy for the former British colony and denouncing what critics see as Chinese meddling. The party said in a statement it would support its "special administrative region" of Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997, and not tolerate any "separatist behavior" either there or in neighboring Macau, an ex-Portuguese colony that was handed back to Chinese rule two years later. Iran says it will inject gas into centrifuges at Fordow on Wednesday

Iran will take a new step in reducing commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal on Wednesday by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at its Fordow plant, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in a speech broadcast live on state TV. All of the steps Iran has taken to reduce its commitments to the nuclear deal are reversible and Iran will uphold all of its commitments under the deal when the remaining signatories - France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China - do the same, Rouhani said. 'Richer will get more': Poorer states say EU spending proposals unfair

The European Union's eastern and southern countries on Tuesday rejected efforts to cap aid they receive from the EU budget and attach conditions, fearing "the poorer will get less and the richer will get more." The EU, which is gearing up for a battle over its 2021-27 budget plan, provides aid known as cohesion funds to member states in the south and east to help them invest in development and catch up with richer peers to the north and west. At least three people killed as security forces use live rounds on Iraqi protesters

Security forces killed at least two people when they opened fire on protesters in southern Iraq late on Monday night, police and medical sources said, as thousands continued to take part in the largest wave of anti-government protests for decades. Security forces killed two people and wounded 12 in Shatra, 45 km (28 miles) north of the southern city of Nasiriya, security and medical sources said. Hospital sources said the protesters died from bullet wounds to the head. Spanish court reactivates warrant for three Catalan separatist leaders: lawyer

Spain's Supreme Court has reactivated a European arrest warrant for three of the Catalan leaders who fled Spain after taking part in a failed independence bid in 2017, a lawyer for the accused said on Tuesday. Lawyer Gonzalo Boye told Reuters he had received verbal notification from Belgian and Scottish authorities regarding warrants for Lluis Puig, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati, who are currently living in self-imposed exile in Belgium and Scotland. Israel's top court clears way for deportation of Human Rights Watch official

Israel's Supreme Court upheld a government decision to deport a Human Rights Watch (HRW) official accused of backing an international pro-Palestinian boycott campaign, an edict he said was aimed at stifling criticism of Israel. The court ratified an Interior Ministry refusal to renew the work visa of Omar Shakir, a U.S. citizen representing New York-based HRW in Israel and the Palestinian territories, and ordered him to leave within 20 days. Turkey's Erdogan says Kurdish YPG have not left Syria 'safe zone'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the Kurdish YPG militia had not withdrawn from some Syrian border areas and that U.S. forces were still carrying out joint patrols with the group, contrary to an agreement between them. He was speaking as Turkish and Russian soldiers in armored vehicles held their second joint ground patrol in northern Syria near the town of Kobani, under a deal to push the YPG some 30 km (19 miles) away from Turkey's border.

