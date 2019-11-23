Science News Roundup: Study reveals music's universal patterns across societies worldwide; Egypt to send its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Study reveals music's universal patterns across societies worldwide

From love songs to dance tunes to lullabies, music made in disparate cultures worldwide displays certain universal patterns, according to a study by researchers who suggest a commonality in the way human minds create music. The study, published on Thursday, focused on musical recordings and ethnographic records from 60 societies around the world including such diverse cultures as the Highland Scots in Scotland, Nyangatom nomads in Ethiopia, Mentawai rain forest dwellers in Indonesia, the Saramaka descendants of African slaves in Suriname and Aranda hunter-gatherers in Australia.

Egypt to send its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday

Egypt will launch its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday, a move it says will improve its communications infrastructure and internet services and attract investment. Tiba-1 is due to launch at 2108 GMT on one of Europe's Arianespace rockets from a space center in French Guiana, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)