Revolutionizing in Situ Transmission and Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy: Protochips Releases AXON Software to Redefine the TEM Experience

The field of electron microscopy has long demanded a high level of skill and effort to run experiments in their native environment (in situ). Although these results have shed new light on many fields of science, the complexity of in situ experiments has been a barrier to the widespread adoption of these techniques. With the release of Protochips' AXON software, that is no longer the case.

Protochips' AXON software completely redefines the in situ experience for all TEM users, novice to advanced. AXON puts the sample front and center throughout the entire in situ experiment, even at extreme magnifications. The complexity of operating multiple instruments at once is overcome by integrating the stage, camera and TEM holder together into a far more powerful, efficient, and intuitive workflow. AXON software also streamlines the process of collecting quality data. Experiment conditions are fully synchronized with images, making data analysis easier during and after the imaging session.

For the first time, experience samples behaving in their real-world conditions and easily capture reactions in stunning detail. AXON takes TEM experiments much further toward realizing the microscope's full potential and expands the community of in situ researchers and applications.

Learn more about Protochips and this game-changing technology now:

www.protochips.com/axon

For More Information:

Sales@protochips.com

About Protochips:

Protochips empowers scientists, engineers, and researchers to discover and analyze new phenomena by visualizing biological, chemical and physical processes in completely new ways. We are the leaders in in situ microscopy in the TEM field. Our products are proven to offer an unparalleled view into sample behavior by combining in situ experimental control with the analysis and resolution capabilities of the modern electron microscope. Through continual innovation, we create solutions that improve productivity and generate actionable data to accelerate discovery. AXON is the latest in our series of innovations to widen the adoption of electron microscopy.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

AXON

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038963/ISAPS_Logo.jpg