Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: China launches gigantic telescope in hunt for life beyond earth

Science News Roundup: China launches gigantic telescope in hunt for life beyond earth

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China launches gigantic telescope in hunt for life beyond earth

China on Saturday officially opened operations of the world's largest radio telescope, which it will use for space research and help in the hunt for extraterrestrial life, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope, or FAST, is the size of 30 football fields and has been hewed out of a mountain in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It is also known by the name "Sky Eye" in China.

Fly me to the moon: Japanese billionaire Maezawa seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the entrepreneur. 44-year-old Maezawa, who sold his online fashion retailer Zozo Inc to SoftBank Group Corp, is seeking single females aged over 20 for the show, which will be shown on streaming service AbemaTV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Asia property market outlook improves thanks to positive macro news fast-growing urban centres and low interest rates

Asian property market prospects brighten as US-China trade situation eases, despite the social situation in Hong Kong Bangalore and Hyderabad should be two of Asias three fastest-growing cities over the next five years, with Shenzhen and ...

29-yr-old drug trade mastermind carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested in Bihar: Police

A 29-year-old narcotic trade kingpin, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, has been held from Bihar, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Shaidul Seikh, is a resident of Malda in West Bengal, they added.Delhi Police ha...

SC 9-judge bench commences hearing on pleas on discrimination against women at religious places

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on issues related to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Keralas Sabarimala Temple. A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that...

Thai king orders new traffic rules to curb congestion from royal motorcades

Thailands King Maha Vajiralongkorn has ordered police to stop completely blocking roads in Bangkok for royal motorcades, a government spokeswoman said. The order followed rare criticism of royal motorcades and other inconveniences that Thai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020