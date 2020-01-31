Left Menu
Development News Edition

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production
Swadhin Banerjee explaining Sunliquid process in WMSS 2020

Indus Exposium has organized the second edition of the Waste Management Series of Summits between January 30 and 31, and Devdiscourse is the media partner of the event. On the second day of the summit Swadhin Banerjee, GM, Clariant India explained the Sunliquid process of Clariant group which is aimed at producing cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues.

Various types of feedstock are converted into cellulosic ethanol after undergoing pre-treatment, enzymatic hydrolysis, and fermentation. He sees Asia as the largest Biomass abundant in the world due to its land availability and resources.

Banerjee also explained the mechanism of turning wheat straws into ethanol. The energy and water-efficient technology use process-integrated enzyme production, optimized enzymes, simultaneous conversion of cellulose and hemicellulose into ethanol and energy-efficient process design. Clariant says this system has made it possible to reduce production costs enough to make the process commercially viable. Swadhin Banerjee also added he is looking for the expansion of his "flagship plan of USD 100 million in Romania."

Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, and ORLEN Południe, a member of ORLEN Group, which is a leader in the fuels and energy markets and the largest player in Central and Eastern Europe, today signed a license agreement on sunliquid cellulosic ethanol technology.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Women are the single largest exclusion in India's farmer suicides data: P Sainath

Tens of thousands of women get excluded from the farmer suicides data in the country just because they are never considered as farmers, senior journalist-cum-agriculture expert P Sainath said on Friday. Delivering his valedictorian address ...

Weightlifting-McLaren heads investigation into weightlifting corruption claims

Richard McLaren, the Canadian law professor whose findings led to the World Anti-Doping Agency recommending Russia be banned from the 2016 Olympic Games, is to head an independent investigation into allegations of corruption in weightliftin...

Thiem storms into final with 'king of Australia' Djokovic

Melbourne, Jan 31 AFP Tireless Dominic Thiem came from a set down to outlast German Alexander Zverev and make his first Australian Open final Friday, booking a showdown with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, a man he called the king. The ...

HC takes serious view of march inside its campus,

A silent march seeking to protect the Constitution was taken out inside the Madras High Court premises in which three retired judges were among the participants despite orders banning any such activities, prompting the court on Friday to ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020