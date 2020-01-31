WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Indus Exposium has organized the second edition of the Waste Management Series of Summits between January 30 and 31, and Devdiscourse is the media partner of the event. On the second day of the summit Swadhin Banerjee, GM, Clariant India explained the Sunliquid process of Clariant group which is aimed at producing cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues.

Various types of feedstock are converted into cellulosic ethanol after undergoing pre-treatment, enzymatic hydrolysis, and fermentation. He sees Asia as the largest Biomass abundant in the world due to its land availability and resources.

Banerjee also explained the mechanism of turning wheat straws into ethanol. The energy and water-efficient technology use process-integrated enzyme production, optimized enzymes, simultaneous conversion of cellulose and hemicellulose into ethanol and energy-efficient process design. Clariant says this system has made it possible to reduce production costs enough to make the process commercially viable. Swadhin Banerjee also added he is looking for the expansion of his "flagship plan of USD 100 million in Romania."

Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, and ORLEN Południe, a member of ORLEN Group, which is a leader in the fuels and energy markets and the largest player in Central and Eastern Europe, today signed a license agreement on sunliquid cellulosic ethanol technology.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.