Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air pollution shortening lives by an average of nearly three years: Study

Notably, the average life expectancy worldwide would increase by just over a year if fossil fuel emissions were eliminated, and by nearly two years if all human-made emissions were removed, the researchers estimated.

Air pollution shortening lives by an average of nearly three years: Study
Globally, air pollution caused an extra 8.8 million premature deaths a year in 2015, as per the estimates.  Image Credit: ANI

Air pollution poses a major threat to public health, claiming millions of lives worldwide every year. Exposure to air pollution is also closely linked to chronic respiratory and heart diseases.

According to a new study published in the Cardiovascular Research, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology, air pollution is responsible for shortening people's lives worldwide on a scale far greater than wars and other forms of violence, parasitic and vector-borne diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS and smoking, suggesting that the world is facing an air pollution "pandemic".

Researchers, led by Professors Jos Lelieveld and Thomas Münzel, from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and the Department of Cardiology of the University Medical Centre Mainz in Mainz, Germany, used a new method of modeling the effects of various sources of air pollution on death rates. Globally, air pollution caused an extra 8.8 million premature deaths a year in 2015, as per the estimates.

The first-of-its-kind study showing the effects of air pollution on deaths according to age, type of disease and also its effect on life expectancy at the level of individual countries and regions found that the people's lives are shortened by an average of nearly 3 years from different sources of air pollution, which is far greater than tobacco smoking that shortens life expectancy by an average of 2.2 years, HIV/AIDS by 0.7 years and vector-borne diseases such as malaria by 0.6 years.

"It is remarkable that both the number of deaths and the loss in life expectancy from air pollution rival the effect of tobacco smoking and are much higher than other causes of death. Air pollution exceeds malaria as a global cause of premature death by a factor of 19; it exceeds violence by a factor of 16, HIV/AIDS by a factor of 9, alcohol by a factor of 45, and drug abuse by a factor of 60," said Professors Jos Lelieveld from the Cyprus Institute Nicosia, Cyprus.

According to the findings, air pollution had a greater effect on older people, with the exception of deaths in children aged under five in low-income countries, such as Africa and South Asia. Notably, the average life expectancy worldwide would increase by just over a year if fossil fuel emissions were eliminated, and by nearly two years if all human-made emissions were removed, the researchers estimated.

Although the study has limitations including that there is uncertainty surrounding the estimates, therefore, the size of the effect of air pollution on deaths could be larger or smaller.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arteta says worth risking youngsters as Arsenal make FA Cup quarters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was happy to take the risk of playing his youngsters in the FA Cup after they helped seal a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth on Monday that secured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition. Arteta made ...

Spring training roundup: Price drops Dodgers debut

David Price took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz. Price struck out three but surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 13 innings. He was acq...

Australia's national newswire to close

Sydney, Mar 3 AFP Australias only national newswire will close after 85 years in operation, with staff told Tuesday their jobs will come to an end in June. Australian Associated Press closure was announced at a staff meeting in the companys...

Wanted criminal arrested from Gurgaon

A most wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon on Tuesday morning, police said. Jitender Maan alias Gogi was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan alias Fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020