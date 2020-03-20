Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus deals blow to NASA's 2024 return-to-moon plan; Fins of prehistoric fish reveal origins of the human hand and more

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus deals blow to NASA's 2024 return-to-moon plan; Fins of prehistoric fish reveal origins of the human hand and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'Wonderchicken' fossil from Belgium reveals dawn of modern birds

A fossil unearthed in Belgium dubbed the "Wonderchicken" is providing a rare glimpse into the early evolution of modern birds at the twilight of the age of dinosaurs, right before an asteroid impact altered the course of life on Earth. Researchers on Wednesday described a partridge-sized bird named Asteriornis maastrichtensis that inhabited a seashore environment 66.7 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period. It represents the oldest-known anatomically modern bird, sharing skull traits with today's landfowl like chickens, turkeys, quail, and pheasants as well as waterfowl like ducks, geese, and swans.

Coronavirus deals blow to NASA's 2024 return-to-moon plan

The coronavirus has dealt a blow to NASA's plan to return Americans to the moon by 2024, as the space agency chief on Thursday ordered the temporary closure of two rocket production facilities after an employee tested positive for the illness. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement he was shutting down the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans and the Stennis Space Center in nearby Hancock County, Mississippi, due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the region.

Fins of prehistoric fish reveal origins of the human hand

Inside the stout fins of a fish that prowled the shallow waters of an estuary in what is now eastern Canada about 380 million years ago, scientists have found what they call the evolutionary origins of the human hand. The researchers examined a remarkably complete fossil of a fish called Elpistostege watsoni that represents a pivotal stage in a landmark event in the history of life on Earth - the transition of fish to land vertebrates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

As cases of coronavirus surge, PM Johnson announces 'lockdown' measures

London UK, Mar 21 SputnikANI British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has already afflicted more than...

U.S. senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

Two Republican senators defended themselves on Friday against heavy criticism, including calls that they resign, for selling substantial amounts of stocks before the coronavirus-induced market meltdown and after closed-door briefings on the...

Rajnath, Esper discuss coronavirus situation, bilateral defence coopeartion over phone

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper during which the Secretary of Defense expressed his appreciation for Indias leadership in coordinating COVID-19 related relief effort...

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020