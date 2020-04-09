Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Suspension of Olympic qualification gets cool reception

The decision by the governing body of athletics to suspend Olympic qualification until December due to the coronavirus outbreak has received a cool reception from some Tokyo hopefuls. World Athletics announced on Tuesday that qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, which will now take place in July and August next year, would restart on Dec. 1, subject to the global situation returning to normal. Top Swiss court upholds prosecutor's removal from soccer corruption probe

Switzerland's top court rejected Attorney General Michael Lauber's bid to rejoin investigations of corruption in soccer, refusing to overturn a lower court's ruling that his closed-door meetings with FIFA's head had raised the appearance of bias. In a verdict released on Thursday, the Federal Court upheld the Federal Criminal Court's order in June that Lauber recuse himself from the federal prosecutors' probe. Formula One faces new reality amid coronavirus crisis: Todt

Formula one is facing a new reality and must make deeper cost cuts to ensure the sport emerges intact from the coronavirus crisis, FIA president Jean Todt said. Nine Formula One Grand Prix races have been cancelled or postponed since the start of the season in Melbourne last month and the next race on schedule is the French GP on June 28. Motor racing: Virtual world provides a real boost for 'Tech Nerd' Norris

Lando Norris has taken a voluntary pay cut while his McLaren team furlough staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic but Britain's youngest ever Formula One driver is gaining in other ways from the sporting shutdown. The 20-year-old has raised his profile considerably, particularly with a younger audience, through prolific online racing activities that could reap real rewards further down the road. 'HORSE' basketball competition to help fill void for hungry sports fans

Sports-hungry fans missing live events which are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic will get a reprieve this weekend when Oklahoma City Thunder's 10-time All-Star Chris Paul leads a cast of current and retired players in the first NBA HORSE challenge. The single-elimination shooting competition, which also features Atlanta Hawks 2020 NBA All-Star point guard Trae Young, and former players including NBA finals MVPs Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce as well as Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, will take place on Sunday starting at 7 p.m. ET. Coach Smith: All Senators recovered from COVID-19

All members of the Ottawa Senators organization who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered fully, coach D.J. Smith told reporters in a video call on Wednesday. Five players and one staff member, none of whom have been identified, tested positive for the coronavirus over the past month. Radio color commentator Gord Wilson also tested positive. According to Smith, all recovered relatively quickly. World governing body UCI to furlough staff, reimburse event fees

Cycling's world governing body the UCI said on Thursday it was furloughing its entire staff, either fully or partially, in a bid to "weather the storm" caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With international racing suspended until at least June 1 and revenue streams drying up, the UCI held an emergency meeting last week in which a series of measures were agreed to alleviate the economic and sporting impact of the crisis. Cycling: Bernal auctions bike, jerseys for charity amid coronavirus crisis

Tour de France champion Egan Bernal is auctioning a bike and several jerseys for a children's charity in Colombia amid the coronavirus crisis. In a video message posted on Twitter, the 23-year-old said he was auctioning a Pinarello bike as well as 2019 Tour de France white (for best young rider) and yellow jerseys along with a Team Ineos shirt. Three defendants in FIFA corruption probe plead not guilty

Two former 21st Century Fox executives and a South American sports marketing company pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in New York in the long-running corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer. The former Fox executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez and Full Play Group SA entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn at an arraignment conducted by phone. Esports - Villeneuve joins Legends racing series

Formula One and IndyCar drivers champion Jacques Villeneuve, who has raced everything from NASCAR to Le Mans, will add to his resume when the Canadian announced on Thursday he will be joining the virtual 'Legends Trophy' series. With real motor racing around the globe shutdown by the novel coronavirus outbreak, drivers have taken to simulators and the fans have followed.

