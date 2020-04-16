Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. U.S. teen Gauff says stronger now after battling depression

American teenager Coco Gauff says she struggled to deal with the hype and mental pressure brought on by her rapid rise in the tennis world and that she had to rediscover her love for the game after becoming depressed. The Florida-based 16-year-old has enjoyed a sensational run on the professional circuit since July last year when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in her first major championship appearance. Rams' center Allen tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Wednesday, making him the first known active NFL player to test positive for the disease. The 24-year-old, who is entering his third season in the NFL, told Fox Sports he tested positive three weeks ago and then again early last week but was now symptom free and expected to receive the "all-clear" this week. Basketball-Spotlight on WNBA, as league navigates draft on lockdown

All eyes will be on the WNBA this Friday as it becomes the first major professional league in North America to carry out a "virtual draft" since the coronavirus outbreak that put the start of its season on hold. Oregon's guard Sabrina Ionescu is all but assured to be the first overall pick, going to the New York Liberty, as the league navigates the challenges of a draft with coaches and personnel on lockdown. Soccer: U.S. federation shutters youth academy due to COVID-19 fallout

The U.S. Soccer Federation said on Wednesday it was shutting down its youth development academy permanently due to the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Soccer, the sport's governing body in the United States, said in a statement the decision to shutter the academy, which it founded in 2007 and included competitions across five age groups, was effective immediately. Sport could resume in empty stadiums says top U.S. disease expert

The NFL campaign and an abbreviated baseball season may be possible if games are played without fans and players are kept in lockdown, U.S. President Donald Trump’s leading infectious disease adviser said on Wednesday. It has been a little over a month since the NBA season was abruptly halted amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, with most professional sports following suit, leaving arenas and stadiums empty amid speculation over when live sport can return. Tokyo Games must focus on 'must haves' to cut costs: Coates

Olympics organisers must reduce costs related to the postponed Tokyo Games by focusing on the "must-haves", IOC Coordination Commission chief John Coates said following a remote meeting with Japanese planners on Thursday. The International Olympics Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government made the unprecedented decision last month to postpone the Games, scheduled to start in July, until next year because of the worldwide coronavirus crisis. Joshua says blockbuster Fury fight needed to determine number one status

Anthony Joshua has said a blockbuster fight for the undisputed world heavyweight title with Tyson Fury is needed to determine a single dominant figure in the division. Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles while Fury won the WBC title in Las Vegas two months ago with a seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder. USTA to oversee $50 million commitment to tennis amid COVD-19

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday it will oversee a commitment of more than $50 million in spending to help the sport weather what it described as the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the plan, the governing body for tennis in the United States said it will identify more than $20 million in savings by reducing salaries of its management and eliminating programmes in player development and operations. F1 may have to slim down to get season started

Formula One could start the season behind locked gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the glamour sport will likely have to slim down considerably to get the green light to go racing. Across Europe, bans on mass gatherings and public events have been extended into July and August even as countries begin to emerge from the strict lockdowns that have put sporting activities on hold. PGA Tour plans to resume play in mid-June with no spectators

The PGA Tour said on Thursday it plans to restart its season in mid-June and that the first four events of the modified schedule will be closed to the general public given the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus. The adjusted 2019-20 season, which was halted in mid-March because of the pandemic, is scheduled to resume June 11-15 in Fort Worth, Texas with the Charles Schwab Challenge that was originally set to be held May 18-24.

