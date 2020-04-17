Sports News Roundup: Former Canadiens All-Star Markov retires; 2020 Laver Cup called off due to French Open switch and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Former Canadiens All-Star Markov retires

Former NHL All-Star Andrei Markov announced his retirement from hockey on Thursday. Markov's agent, Sergey Isakov, told Montreal-based La Presse of Markov's decision.

2020 Laver Cup called off due to French Open switch

The 2020 Laver Cup will not go ahead in September as planned and will return next year due to the clash of dates with the French Open, the organizers of the exhibition event said on Friday. The French Tennis Federation, in a surprise move, switched the claycourt Grand Slam tournament to Sept. 20-Oct. 4 from its May start due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Progress in women's football could be undone, warns FIFPRO

The recent progress of women's football is at risk of being undone as the sport is brought to a standstill by the novel coronavirus, the players union FIFPRO told Reuters television in on Friday. FIFPRO said in a report published Thursday that the women's game could face an "existential threat" and many players could lose their livelihoods in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Governing bodies join forces to answer players' cry for financial help

The tennis governing bodies have joined forces to support lower-level professionals who are struggling financially during the sport's shutdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The tennis season was halted in early March due to the pandemic, leaving players in the lower tiers who depend solely on tournament winnings without the chance to earn a living.

Swimming: Coronavirus pandemic sees adventurer Bellamy switch challenges

Adventurer Cameron Bellamy's bid to break the record for the longest swim has been put on hold by the novel coronavirus but being stuck at home during the pandemic has only increased his list of goals. The 37-year-old South African has over the last six months completed the longest open ocean channel swim and then rowed, with five others, across one of the most treacherous stretches of water.

Vettel takes step towards world of virtual racing

Sebastian Vettel has never been one for social media or had much time for esports but even the four-times world champion has shifted his stance, however slightly, under Formula One's coronavirus lockdown. Although the 32-year-old Ferrari driver is still not remotely tempted by Twitter or Instagram, he has acquired a gaming rig. Just how much the German uses it remains to be seen.

Endurance event organizers to be given guidelines on outbreak prevention

Organizers of marathons and other endurance events involving mass participation are to be provided with detailed guidelines on how to deal with the threat of contagious diseases, the governing body of athletics said on Friday. World Athletics said in a statement that it was setting up a medical task force with representatives from the governing bodies of cycling, skiing, rowing, and triathlon to draw up the guidelines.

Teams could shut down due to COVID-19 crisis says Ineos boss Brailsford

Cycling teams' sponsorship-based model could lead to their financial ruin as businesses struggle to deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Team Ineos' general manager Dave Brailsford has told The Times. Businesses invest in cycling teams for broad television exposure but with elite racing events canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, sponsors could trim their budgets.

Factbox: Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic:

OLYMPICS German MotoGP race seeks new date due to virus restrictions

The start of the MotoGP season has been pushed back further into the European summer after German Grand Prix organizers sought a postponement due to extended restrictions on major events as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race at the Sachsenring in eastern Germany was scheduled for June 21 and was the first race on a calendar ravaged by postponements.

