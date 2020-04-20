Sports News Roundup: Players joining exhibition events must be vigilant; Hamilton says Mercedes in his dream team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Players joining exhibition events must be vigilant: authorities

Players are free to participate in exhibition events while the professional tennis season remains shut due to the novel coronavirus but they must prioritize their health and remain vigilant against corrupt approaches, authorities have said. Professional tennis came to a halt in March after countries started closing borders and imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, and all events are currently suspended till at least July 13.

Hamilton says Mercedes is his dream team

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a 'dream move' to Ferrari being dashed, saying he was already with his dream team at Mercedes and not seeking to leave. The 35-year-old Briton has won five of his titles with the dominant Mercedes factory team, while his first in 2008 came with McLaren when they were partnered and powered by the German marque.

NFL issues fashion code for virtual draft

The novel coronavirus has forced the National Football League to take Thursday's draft online but players hoping to be picked will still have a dress code to adhere to -- hence lounging around in pajamas will definitely not be an option. With 58 of the top college prospects connected virtually, the NFL issued a memo detailing what they expect to see online if or when commissioner Roger Goodell announces their name from the basement of his Bronxville, N.Y. home.

Former PGA commissioner Finchem elected to HOF

Former PGA commissioner Tim Finchem was named to the World Golf Hall of Fame. Finchem joins the 2021 class that includes Tiger Woods and Marion Hollins.

NFL: League navigates cyber risk as draft moves online

With countless hours of research and planning kept as closely guarded as the President's nuclear football, cybersecurity is in focus for this week's NFL Draft, as teams pivot to a "virtual" format on COVID-19 lockdown. Usually, Draft Day security involves little more than checking credentials and keeping fans in line, but as franchises take their operations online this Thursday, cybersecurity experts say teams are vulnerable to online mischief-makers.

Dozen NFL teams begin virtual offseason programs

Team facilities and practice fields remain vacant, but 12 NFL teams are opening offseason training programs on Monday. The virtual learning will include video sessions with position coaches, workout implementation and tracking, team meetings and playbook sessions.

Haas F1 reserve Deletraz sees hard road ahead

Louis Deletraz was looking forward to combining a season of Formula Two racing with a reserve role for the Haas F1 team this year, but now the 22-year-old Swiss is worried about what the future might hold. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works for motorsport in general, with racing stalled and fears about the damage done.

Olympics: Organisers must be flexible if coronavirus vaccine not ready in time, experts say

The Tokyo Olympics next July will be a "uniquely risky" event, demanding flexibility from organizers amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly if a vaccine has not been rolled out by then, medical experts say. Japan and the International Olympic Committee made the unprecedented decision last month to delay the Games for a year, as the world battles the virus that has infected 2.3 million people and killed more than 150,000 globally.

Chile's Jarry gets 11-month doping ban

Players should be wary of using health supplements made in South America, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday when banning Chile's Nicolas Jarry for 11 months for an anti-doping violation. Jarry was provisionally suspended in January after metabolites of two substances on WADA's banned list -- SARM LGD-4033 (ligandrol) and the anabolic steroid stanozolol -- showed up in a urine sample he gave while playing for Chile at the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid at the end of last year.

Sharp rise in footballers reporting depression symptoms

The global players' union FIFPRO says there has been a sharp rise in the number of players reporting symptoms of depression or anxiety since the sport was brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 outbreak. FIFPRO said that 22% of women players and 13% of men players who took part in a survey reported symptoms "consistent with a diagnosis of depression" such as lack of interest, lack of appetite, lack of energy and self-esteem.

