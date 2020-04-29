Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Modern pentathlon: Governing body launches virtual 'Laser Run' event

The International Union of Modern Pentathlon (UIPM) is launching a virtual 'Laser Run' competition, where entrants will compete online from home amid the COVID-19 crisis. Laser Run is the finale to the Olympic Modern Pentathlon competition, where athletes alternate between shooting a laser pistol and running in a race to the finish line. Golf: LPGA targets mid-July start for 2020 season

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is hoping to get the 2020 season under way with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from July 15-18, the start of what will be a busy second half of the year. The tournament at the Midland Country Club in Michigan is one of 21 to be staged between July and December, if a return to play is possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan's Abe says cannot hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics could not take place next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, as the city's governor called for an extension of the nationwide state of emergency. The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government last month postponed the Games until July 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis. Sports must first resume safely at lower levels, WHO expert says

It will be easier to bring back community level sport such as Parkruns as the coronavirus lockdowns are eased than bigger events due to the risk of travel from larger gatherings, a member of a World Health Organization expert group said. However, the lessons learned on marshalling and enforcing social distancing at such local races or a small-scale soccer match could help with the management of elite gatherings such as major marathons when they are possible, Brian McCloskey said. Cycling: Tour of Spain organisers scrap Netherlands start plan, cut race to 18 stages

This year's Tour of Spain will not start in the Netherlands as planned because of the coronavirus crisis but from the Basque Country and will be reduced from 21 to 18 stages, organisers said on Wednesday. The race was due to start from Utrecht on Aug. 14 but the International Cycling Union (UCI) suspended competitive racing until Aug. 1 and said the Tour de France, initially due to be held in July, had been postponed to Aug. 29-Sept 20. Soccer: Season re-start possible despite Dutch and French moves, says UEFA

UEFA's chief medical official says it is "definitely possible" to plan a restart of European soccer leagues despite the Dutch and French ending their seasons and Italy's sports minister raising the prospect of a similar fate for Serie A. The comments from UEFA's Tim Meyer contrast with FIFA’s medical committee chairman Michel D’Hooghe who on Tuesday said football should not be played until at least September to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. Boxing: Olympic dream uncertain for Thai boxer after virus knocks out plans

Five days a week for four hours a day, Thai boxer Chatchai-decha Butdee continues to train as best he can for the Tokyo Olympics, now postponed until at least 2021 because of the new coronavirus pandemic. Chatchai-decha, a four-time Southeast Asia Games champion, hopes his third Olympic Games can bring a career-capping medal in the featherweight division, after he was defeated in early rounds in 2012 and 2016. Tennis: Merger can help sport emerge stronger from COVID-19, say top players

Tennis can emerge stronger from its lengthy shutdown due to the novel coronavirus if the idea of merging the men's and women's tours becomes a reality, multiple Grand Slam winners Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova have told Reuters. The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July as countries have shut borders and gone into lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Reports: League officials speak with White House task force

Top medical officials from major U.S. sports leagues and entities spoke on a Tuesday conference call with White House Coronavirus Task Force members, according to USA Today Sports and ESPN. The purpose of the discussion reportedly was a look at how sports might fit into President Donald Trump's plan to restart the economy when the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Pandemic means IOC must review budget and priorities, says Bach

The International Olympic Committee is reviewing its budget and priorities due to the pandemic and postponed Tokyo 2020 Games, president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday, with adjustments necessary to meet changed priorities. Calling in an open letter for a 'comprehensive debate' to shape sport in a post-coronavirus world, the German proposed a wide-ranging consultation on the future challenges and possibilities.