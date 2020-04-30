Sports News Roundup: Not ready for soprts, Fauci; Fan of routine, Djokovic finds it tough to adjust to uncertainty and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Fauci: Not ready for sports, leagues must 'bite bullet, cancel

Canceling seasons will not be easy but could very well be necessary, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the New York Times on Wednesday. The country's top infectious diseases expert, Fauci said there are leagues that might have to "bite the bullet" and cancel their 2020 seasons.

Fan of routine, Djokovic finds it tough to adjust to uncertainty

World number one Novak Djokovic said he initially struggled to cope with the uncertainty surrounding when tennis can restart after its shutdown in early March due to the novel coronavirus. The sport is suspended till at least mid July due to the virus, which has infected more than 3.19 million people and killed almost 227,000, according to a Reuters tally https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html.

Tennis: Germany's Brown heads cast as live action resumes

The ATP and WTA Tours remain on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic but professional tennis resumes on Friday with the first in a televised series of exhibition events in Germany. The Tennis Point series, part of the Exo Tennis Series, featuring Dustin Brown in the eight-strong field, will be played without fans, line judges or ballboys, or handshakes, but with live TV coverage, at the Base Tennis centre near Koblenz.

Rallying: Portugal's postponed WRC round now canceled

The postponed Portuguese round of the world rally championship has now been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Thursday. Portugal would have been the fifth rally of the year on May 21-24.

Rays, Marlins to furlough some staff

The Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins are furloughing some employees as the Major League Baseball season remains on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that dozens of full-time staff members will be furloughed effective Saturday. It is expected that less than half of the team's estimated 400 to 500 full-time employees will be furloughed, but their time out of work could be lengthy.

Texans will not pick up option on CB Conley

The Houston Texans are not expected to pick up the fifth-year option on cornerback Gareon Conley, multiple media outlets reported. The decision will spare the Texans a guaranteed $10.24 million for the 2021 season, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Soccer: Bundesliga to wait until May 6 for restart update

Germany's Bundesliga will need to wait another week to find out about a possible restart after the government on Thursday delayed any decision over a league resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-strapped clubs and league had been hoping for the government to give the green light and end a two-month suspension but Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference any decision on if and when sports activities could resume would be taken on May 6.

Player agents, executives call for NBA to cancel season: report

National Basketball Association executives and player agents are calling on the league to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to health concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reported on Thursday. Even as many states in the U.S. begin to ease stay-at-home restrictions and open up the economy, cracks are beginning to show in the NBA's resolve to complete the campaign and crown a champion, according to CNBC.

Teams face major blow if Tour de France not held: Riis

Professional cycling would be left in dire straits if there were no return to competitive racing this year with a potentially catastrophic impact on teams, former Tour de France winner Bjarne Riis warned on Thursday. Competitive racing has been suspended until August, impacting on the three Grand Tour events with the Tour de France postponed to Aug. 29-Sept 20 and new dates still needing to be set for the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

Soccer: PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions as season ended amid coronavirus crisis

Paris St Germain have been awarded their seventh Ligue 1 title in eight years after the season was ended amid the COVID-19 crisis, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday. PSG had a comfortable 12-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille when the season was suspended with 10 games left as part of French government's measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus last month.