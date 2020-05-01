Sports News Roundup: Pole vault trio set for unique garden challenge; U.S. sprinter Stevens provisionally suspended over whereabouts failure and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Pole vault trio set for unique garden challenge during lockdown

Three of pole vault's biggest names will compete in a unique competition this weekend, but they will not be breaking any lockdowns as they do battle from their gardens. World record-holder Armand Duplantis, twice world champion Sam Kendricks and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Renaud Lavillenie will attempt to vault 5m as many times as they can in 30 minutes in a format they devised together.

U.S. sprinter Stevens provisionally suspended over whereabouts failure

American sprinter Deajah Stevens, who reached the 2016 Rio Olympics 200 metres final, has been provisionally suspended for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Stevens cumulated three whereabouts violations over a 12-month period, the AIU said in a statement.

Bulls name Eversley as GM

Chicago's restructured personnel hierarchy is nearly complete as the Bulls officially hired Marc Eversley as general manager. Eversley joins executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas in the newly formed power structure of the Bulls.

Falcons acquire DE Harris from Dolphins

Miami traded defensive end Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick Friday as the Dolphins continue remaking their front seven under second-year coach Brian Flores. Harris, a first-round draft choice in 2017, was dealt one day after the Dolphins released 2019 sack leader Taco Charlton.

Spieth's hole-in-one wrecked by cup spacer

A golf-hole gadget in place due to the coronavirus pandemic cost Jordan Spieth a hole-in-one on Thursday. Playing in a charity event at his home course, Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, Spieth saw his tee shot hit the "spacer" placed inside the cup on the 17th green and bounce away into a water hazard.

Rugby: Bok captain Kolisi goes back to his roots to feed destitute

Six months ago Siya Kolisi led South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory but is now fighting a new battle as he returns to his roots to help feed those left destitute by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in some of the country's poorest areas. That stunning victory in Japan last November shot the Springbok captain to global fame and cemented his place as arguably South Africa's most recognizable and admired current sportsman.

Rapinoe offers to be Biden's running mate

Megan Rapinoe, the reigning FIFA Women's World Player of the Year, is eyeing another prestigious title: vice president of the United States of America. The 34-year-old soccer star told presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday that she is willing to serve as his running mate.

Bowlsby: Fall virus fears prompt split-season CFB discussion

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby believes the college football season could begin as scheduled in August. It's getting to the pre-planned finish line that worries him. Conference commissioners are discussing a split-season concept with games starting in August as scheduled and a break late in the fall before resuming the season and reaching the postseason during the spring in 2021.

Player agents, executives call for NBA to cancel season: report

National Basketball Association executives and player agents are calling on the league to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to health concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reported on Thursday. Even as many states in the U.S. begin to ease stay-at-home restrictions and open up the economy, cracks are beginning to show in the NBA's resolve to complete the campaign and crown a champion, according to CNBC.

Titans decline 2021 option for WR Davis

The Tennessee Titans declined the fifth-year option for wide receiver and former No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis, NFL Network reported Friday. Davis, who saw his targets drop by nearly half last season, will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 campaign.