Sports News Roundup: NFL: Gore to sign one-year deal with Jets; Lynch: Contract talks with Seahawks ongoing and more

NFL: Gore to sign one-year deal with Jets

Running back Frank Gore is signing a one-year contract with the New York Jets, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Gore will be reunited with his former coach Adam Gase, with whom he spent the 2018 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Lynch: Contract talks with Seahawks ongoing

Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to rejoin the Seattle Seahawks late last season, might not be done playing. The 34-year-old free agent running back told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on Monday that his agent is engaged in discussions with the Seahawks about a possible contract.

Swimming: European Championships moved to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

The European Aquatics Championships, which were scheduled to be held from May 11 to 24 in Budapest, have been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the European governing body for aquatic sports (LEN) said on Tuesday. The championships, which include disciplines such as swimming, diving, open water swimming, and artistic synchronized swimming, had been provisionally delayed until late August but will now take place from May 10 to 23 next year.

Mike Tyson back in shape as he considers charity exhibitions

Mike Tyson's decision to return to training has been met with enthusiasm from fans and some fellow fighters after the release of a short video that shows the 53-year-old still has plenty of speed and power as he ponders boxing in exhibition bouts. The former world heavyweight champion, who said he could return to the ring in exhibitions to raise money for charity, posted a training video https://www.instagram.com/p/B_qAaOHFtwj on social media that has been viewed more than nine million times.

Baseball: South Korea league kicks off with 'socially distant' first pitch - but no fans

Lee Raon, a nine-year-old baseball fan, stood on the mound. But instead of throwing the ball, the boy, inside a giant clear balloon, walked towards the catcher in what was called a "socially distant first pitch" for South Korean club KT Wiz on Tuesday. The ceremony marked the kick-off of South Korea's baseball league season after a five-week delay due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which has all but wiped the world's sporting calendar clean.

Rowing: Olympic champions back on the water as Croatia eases lockdown

Olympic sculls champions Valent and Martin Sinkovic have returned to outdoor training after lockdown restrictions in Croatia were relaxed. Croatia entered lockdown in March to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, but with cases declining the government has eased the curbs on movement.

Cycling: No guarantee Tour will go ahead, says France sports minister

There is no guarantee that the Tour de France will go ahead this year due to the COVID-19 crisis, French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said on Tuesday. The Tour, cycling's biggest event of the year, has been rescheduled to Aug. 29-Sept 20. With crowd-drawing events being banned in France until the end of August, special arrangements might have to be made for the start of the Tour in Nice, the sports ministry said last month.

Nadal pessimistic about return to action before 2021

Rafael Nadal does not expect to return to play competitive tennis until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated much of this year's calendar. "I hope we can return before the end of the year but unfortunately, I don't think so," the world number two told Spanish newspaper El Pais on Tuesday.

NFL: Favre received $1.1 million for appearances he didn't make

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre received $1.1 million from the state of Mississippi for public appearances he never made, an audit of the state's Department of Human Services showed. The Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported that Favre received two lump payments totaling that amount and was supposed to make speeches for the money.

