Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:27 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL: '21 salary cap to shrivel due to COVID-19

Unknown financial implications from the coronavirus pandemic might force the NFL to reduce the 2021 salary cap by as much as 50 percent, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. With uncertainty around the 2020 season, including whether fans will be able to attend games at any point, and other revenue-tied variables up in the air, the NFL enters the summer months planning for the limbo that could follow next offseason. Tennis: Canada's Pospisil hits out at Kyrgios for merger opposition

Canada's Vasek Pospisil has hit back at Nick Kyrgios for opposing the proposal to merge the men's ATP and women's WTA tennis tours, saying the Australian did not have enough information to comment on the matter. Roger Federer called for a merger between the two governing bodies last month, with both ATP Tour Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi and his WTA counterpart Steve Simon welcoming the suggestion. French Open ticket holders to be reimbursed: organisers

All tickets purchased for this year's French Open are going to be cancelled and reimbursed instead of being transferred, after the tournament was delayed by four months, organisers said on Thursday. "The current situation generates too much uncertainty for all the events that bring people together all over the world," the French Open said on its Twitter account. Williams says safety first but F1 teams must race to survive

Williams will put safety first even though the team is one of several whose survival depends on Formula One starting racing again, deputy principal Claire Williams said. Speaking on a Sky Sports 'vodcast' with drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, Williams made clear the coronavirus pandemic posed an existential threat. MLS teams resume voluntary player workouts amid COVID-19

Major League Soccer players returned to training on Wednesday under strict rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the first step toward a resumption of competition for the North American league that has been shut down since mid-March. A handful of clubs, including 2018 MLS Cup champion Atlanta United and David Beckham's expansion Inter Miami side, held voluntary training after receiving clearance from the league in line with local public health policies. NFL outlines protocols for reopening team facilities

The NFL outlined criteria on Wednesday for teams to begin reopening facilities, as professional sports leagues across North America navigate their way through the coronavirus outbreak. The NFL said the first phase would involve the gradual return of employees to facilities, starting with up to 50% of non-player staffers, while maintaining screening and proper social distancing procedures. Motor racing: W Series launches all-female Esports League

The all-female W Series is launching an Esports League for women drivers only in the absence of any on-track action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With its second season on hold and no start date set, organisers hope to maintain the series' profile and encourage more women to compete in the male-dominated virtual world as well as the real one. ATP ties up with online learning platform to aid players

The men's tennis tour has partnered with online learning platform Coursera to help players gain new skills and knowledge, as well as look after their mental health during the COVID-19 shutdown, ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said on Thursday. The professional tennis season was halted in early March due to the pandemic and will remain suspended until at least mid-July, depriving lower-level players who depend solely on tournament winnings of the chance to earn a living. Heavily-restricted NBA practices expected to resume on Friday

NBA teams are expected to get the go-ahead to reopen practice facilities for limited use as early as Friday, less than two months after the coronavirus outbreak forced the suspension of the season. With head and assistant coaches barred and scrimmages forbidden, the workouts are unlikely to resemble business as usual for the NBA but would nonetheless be a step towards normalcy for a league whose season was upended in dramatic fashion in March. No fans in Dutch stadiums until vaccine developed: health minister

Sporting events in the Netherlands will have to take place without fans in attendance until there is a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said. The global pandemic has infected over 41,000 people in the Netherlands and caused 5,288 deaths.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Norwegian Cruise Line has enough cash for 18 months of no revenue -CEO

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltds 3.5 billion in cash on hand will be enough to bankroll the company for at least 18 months without any new revenue, Chief Executive Frank Del Rio said on Thursday. Thats enough to cover our cash burn under...

Team Spirit remain unbeaten in Road to Rio - CIS

Team Spirit overcame losing the first map on Thursday to remain undefeated in Group A competition at the ESL One Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Spirit 4-0 answered a 16-9 setback on Inferno to Nemiga Gaming 2-2...

Mumbai Metro Line 7: MMRDA gets 12 escalators, 2 elevators from China

In major progress in the Dahisar East to Andheri East metro 7 corridor project, town planning authority MMRDA on Thursday said it has got 12 escalators and two elevators from China. Even as the city is under lockdown due to the rising numbe...

Rugby-Vunipola and team mates apologise to Saracens for violating lockdown

England international Billy Vunipola was among five Saracens players who have apologised for violating lockdown rules that are in place in Britain to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the English Premiership club said on Thursday. Vun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020