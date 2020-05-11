Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:26 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Andretti rolls out IndyCar welcome mat for Ferrari

Motor racing great Mario Andretti would love to see Italian carmaker Ferrari join the North American Indycar series as a chassis and engine supplier. Andretti, one of four drivers to claim both the Formula One and IndyCar drivers championships, said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport on Sunday that IndyCar series owner Roger Penske and Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto should get together to discuss a collaboration. French Open could be held without fans, say organisers

The French Open, which was postponed to September from May due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, could be held without fans, the organisers of the claycourt Grand Slam have said. Roland Garros had been scheduled for May 24 to June 7 before the French tennis federation (FFT) pushed it back to Sept. 20-Oct 4 in a bid to save the tournament from falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. Report: Durant won't play if NBA resumes season

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will not play if the NBA restarts the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday. The Nets are determined to let the four-time scoring champion rest until next season rather than risk reinjuring his right Achilles tendon. Gaethje upsets Ferguson to win UFC interim lightweight title

Justin Gaethje put on a striking masterclass to score a surprise knockout victory over Tony Ferguson and win the interim lightweight title at UFC 249, which took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. Ferguson, who came into the fight on a 12-win streak, suffered damage as Gaethje chopped at his legs and landed thunderous hooks before referee Herb Dean stepped in to end the fight late in the fifth round. NBA, NBPA extend deadline to void CBA

NBA owners have four months to decide whether to terminate the league's collective bargaining agreement in light of the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN reported the players association and NBA agreed to move the deadline for possible termination to September. While good-faith negotiations on elements of the CBA, including future salary cap and ongoing financial implications, are ongoing, extending the deadline was the result of both sides hoping for a clearer picture of the league's long-term outlook. Fauci: Football possible with ample testing

A renowned expert in the field of infectious disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci is unable to envision players getting back on the football field any time soon. Testing is the only way to a return, Fauci told NBC's Peter King, and even then constant spread of the coronavirus is highly likely between teammates and opponents. Cycling: Olympic champion Van der Breggen to retire after Tokyo Games

Dutch Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen has said she will retire from cycling after defending her road race title at the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021. The 30-year-old, who won road race gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, will become a coach with the Boels-Dolmans team after ending her professional career. MLB: Owners to vote on '20 season model, revenue sharing

MLB owners are scheduled to vote Monday on a plan to share at least 48 percent of revenue with players this season, USA Today reported. As optimism rises about a return this season -- the proposal on the table includes an 82-game schedule -- financial variables loom as a central concern on all sides. Horseracing-Racing returns to France with ParisLongchamp events

Horse racing returned in France on Monday for the first time since the novel coronavirus shutdown, with races at ParisLongchamp without fans in attendance. Victor Ludorum, a hot favourite in the Prix de Fontainebleu, suffered a shock defeat and had to be content with third place as The Summit cruised to victory ahead of Ecrivain. Bundesliga could provide blueprint for NFL

The National Football League has time on its side as the sports world prepares to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and will use some it to observe German soccer's Bundesliga as a potential blueprint on how to deal with the outbreak. The NFL, which is due to kick off on Sept. 10 and has not yet seen its schedule affected by the novel coronavirus, is paying close attention to protocols other leagues, particularly the Bundesliga, are putting in place in a bid to restart play, according to a report in Newsday.

