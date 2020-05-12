Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:25 IST
Sports News Roundup: Joe Louis, American boxer born on May 13, Bardy slams report of 'deteriorating relationship' with McDaniels and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

On this day: Born May 13, 1914: Joe Louis, American boxer

Boxing fans and historians will always argue over the greatest heavyweight of them all but even Muhammad Ali was willing to admit he might have met his match in Joseph Louis Barrow. "I don't know if I could have beat him, he really don't know if he could have beat me," Ali told wrestling writer Bill Apter in 1976.

Brady slams report of 'deteriorating relationship' with McDaniels

Tom Brady emphatically denied a report that his "deteriorating relationship" with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels led to the decorated quarterback seeking perceived greener pastures in the offseason. Brady voiced his displeasure Monday night on Instagram with longtime NFL columnist Gary Myers' assertion that the quarterback was "worn out by Josh after all these years."

Swiss attorney general faces possible impeachment over handling of FIFA corruption probe

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber faces the start of proceedings on Wednesday that could lead to his impeachment after criticism of his handling of an investigation into alleged corruption surrounding soccer's governing body FIFA. Lauber has been accused by anti-corruption campaigners of botching a fraud trial over payments linked to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Golf: Season to tee off with KLPGA Championship in S Korea, but without fans

The 2020 golf season, so far on hold due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, will see it's first major get underway on Thursday when South Korea hosts the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Championship. The 42nd KLPGA Championship will be the tour's first event since December, and will be played at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju without spectators.

Athletics: International season to run from August to October - World Athletics

This year's international athletics season will begin with a Continental Tour Gold event in Finland on Aug. 11 and will end with a Diamond League meeting in China, World Athletics said in a statement on Tuesday. While a few minor events will be staged in July, the season is likely to resume only in August after the National Championships window, the statement said https://worldathletics.org/news/press-releases/international-calendar-2020.

Soccer: FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021

The women's Under-20 World Cup tournament in Costa Rica and Panama, postponed from August-September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been rescheduled for Jan. 20-Feb. 6 of next year, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday. The women's Under-17 World Cup in India, originally planned for November, has also been rescheduled for Feb. 17-March 7, 2021.

Motor racing: Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season

Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season, with the German facing an uncertain future in racing. The sport's oldest, most glamorous and successful team announced the move in a statement on Tuesday after talks on a new contract ended without a deal.

Motor racing: Mercedes must consider Vettel's availability, says Wolff

Formula One champions Mercedes must consider Sebastian Vettel's situation when deciding their 2021 lineup, team boss Toto Wolff said on Tuesday. Ferrari announced earlier that the four times world champion would be leaving Maranello when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Motor racing: Leclerc's rise meant the writing was on the wall for Vettel

The writing has been on the wall for Sebastian Vettel since September 2018 when Ferrari announced Charles Leclerc as his Formula One team mate. The German, who will leave the Italian team at the end of a pandemic-hit 2020 season that has yet to start, was top dog at Maranello at the time but Leclerc was young, hungry and determined.

Report: Players with health issues examining MLB's plan

As Major League Baseball reportedly prepares to present players with its plan on opening the 2020 season, one group of players with a particular eye on the league's health policies are those with immunodeficiencies or other underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19. However, in a report by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Monday, players known to have such conditions appear ready to put their faith in MLB's doctors and medical personnel and play ball with the rest of the players.

