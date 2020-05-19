Sports News Roundup: UFC tags Woodley-Burns for May 30; Mickelson relishes chance to take down Tiger at his own course and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

UFC tags Woodley-Burns for May 30 main event

Gilbert Burns and former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley are signed to square off in the main event at UFC Fight Night on May 30. Now they just need directions to the venue.

Mickelson relishes chance to take down Tiger at his own course

Phil Mickelson appears to be brimming with confidence heading into longtime rival Tiger Woods' backyard at Sunday's "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf event. Mickelson will team with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against Woods and Peyton Manning in an event that will raise at least $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts. The Match will take place at Woods' home course of Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

China's Li focused on self improvement during COVID-19 shutdown

China's Li Haotong says the disruption to the golf calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made him love the sport even more and he has been using the enforced break to iron out the flaws in his game. The 24-year-old, who last year became the first mainland Chinese golfer to play in the Presidents Cup, has invested in fitness equipment and a golf simulator and is also working on the mental side of the game after a disappointing 2019.

Sport - On this day: Born May 20, 1952: Roger Milla, Cameroonian footballer

When the country's president demanded that a soon-to-turn 38-year-old striker be included in the World Cup squad, it was seen as a new low for African football. The game on the continent had long been dogged by the fatuous interventions of powerful politicians, but messing with selection for the sport's global showpiece event seemed hare-brained in the extreme.

California, New York open door for sports return

California Governor Gavin Newsom cleared a path for the potential return of professional sport in the state, saying on Monday that an early June restart was possible under strict guidelines, including no fans. Shuttered for nearly two months by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the NBA, NHL, MLS, and MLB are all working up scenarios to restart their seasons but any plans have had to factor in state pandemic guidelines and restrictions on large gatherings.

F1 says UK quarantine would make British GP impossible

Formula One says the UK government's quarantine plans would rule out a British Grand Prix and affect tens of thousands of F1-related jobs if exemptions are not granted for sport. Ministers have said they plan a 14-day quarantine for most people arriving in the country in the coming weeks to try to prevent a second peak in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not players' job to help fellow professionals - Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini thinks tennis players should not be put in a position where they have to provide financial aid to fellow professionals and it should be the responsibility of those governing the sport, the Italian world number eight has said. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had urged players to contribute to a fund set up by the sport's governing bodies to help the lower-ranked professionals affected by the tennis shutdown which began in March and will continue at least until end of July.

ITF plans on new relief fund to support lower-level players

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has said it is working on additional measures, including a new relief fund, to support lower-ranked professionals who have been left in the lurch due to coronavirus-led lockdowns. The professional tennis season was halted in early March and will remain shut until at least July end due to travel restrictions that numerous countries have implemented to contain the spread of the virus.

Spain's Bautista Agut still eyeing elusive ATP Finals spot

Qualifying for the season-ending men's ATP Finals, which features the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams, is one of the goals for Roberto Bautista Agut before he retires, the Spaniard has said. The 32-year-old came close to ticking that off his wish list when he rose to a career-high world ranking of ninth last year and served as a reserve player for the 2019 edition of the event in London.

Monaco puts a marker down for 2021 with three race run

Monaco plans to hold three motor races in the space of five weeks in 2021 after the principality had to cancel this weekend's showcase Formula One grand prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) said on Tuesday the biennial Historic Grand Prix would be held on April 25, 2021, with an all-electric Formula E eprix on May 8 and then the return of Formula One on May 23.