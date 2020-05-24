Report: Jets listening but not shopping S Adams

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 06:33 IST
The New York Jets will listen to any trade offers but are "not going to shop" safety Jamal Adams despite the All-Pro's potential interest in being dealt, Yahoo Sports reported early Saturday. Per the report, Adams wants to be traded if his contract is not extended before the 2020 season, but the Jets would prefer to keep Adams and sign him to an extension in 2021. In the meantime, the Jets will not shop Adams, and his agent does not have permission to seek a deal, but they'll listen to teams that call.

Adams, 24, is coming off his second Pro Bowl appearance and first first-team All-Pro selection in three seasons, but he is under contract through 2021 after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option. He will make $3.6 million between salary and bonuses in 2020, with a $9.9 million salary in 2021. According to Yahoo, the Jets aren't ready to make Adams the league's highest-paid safety at this point but could in 2021. Their asking price for Adams when the possibility of a trade emerged last fall was first- and third-round picks, but that isn't necessarily the price now.

The report adds that Adams would prefer, if traded, to land with his hometown Dallas Cowboys, but he would play for other teams. The report also suggests Adams' father, former NFL running back George Adams, is encouraging a trade. Multiple outlets reported Friday that the Jets and Adams had reached an impasse in extension talks, prompting the increased trade speculation.

The Cowboys and other teams reportedly discussed a deal for Adams before the trade deadline last October, but the Jets' asking price wasn't met. New York general manager Joe Douglas has been open his obligation to listen to offers on any player, but he has said he wants to keep Adams long-term. Adams had 75 tackles (10 for loss), seven pass breakups and an interception last year while also tallying 6.5 sacks in 14 games. That figure was 1.5 sacks shy of the single-season record for a safety (Adrian Wilson, 2015).

In three seasons since being drafted sixth overall, Adams has 273 tackles (28 for loss), 25 pass breakups, two interceptions and 12 sacks. --Field Level Media

