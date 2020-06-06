Sports News Roundup: Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires; Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jordan announces $100 million donation to fight for racial equality

Basketball great Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand on Friday pledged $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality. The announcement came as protesters have taken to the streets in U.S. cities over systemic racism and police brutality, following the death last week of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis.

'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread protests over police brutality against black people. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," said Goodell. "We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter."

'NO KNEELING': Trump renews criticism of protests during U.S. anthem

President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed barbs at protesters who kneel during the national anthem, after NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologized for remarks he made about the practice. Brees said this week he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag," referring to the possibility of players kneeling during the "Star-Spangled Banner" in the upcoming NFL season. Brees apologized Thursday, saying his words "lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy."

Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely is retiring after 31 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. Seely, 63, was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams all with the New England Patriots during his NFL tenure.

LA Galaxy part with midfielder Katai after wife's racist posts

The LA Galaxy has parted company with Serbian midfielder Aleksandar Katai after his wife published "a series of racist and violent social media posts," the Major League Soccer (MLS) team said on Friday. In Instagram posts that have since been deleted, Tea Katai referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as "disgusting cattle" and urged violence against them according to media reports.

Ryan donates $500K to Atlanta's black community

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is donating $500,000 toward helping the black community in Atlanta. Ryan, who is preparing for his 13th season with the team, said he can no longer stand on the sidelines as people of color endure social injustice.

NBA: Players OK league negotiations on 22-team return-to-play plan

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) agreed to further talks with the NBA on a proposed 22-team return-to-play format on Friday, another step towards resuming a season upended by the coronavirus outbreak. "Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play," the NBPA said.

Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week

Tiger Woods will not compete next week when the PGA Tour swings back into action after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus as he was not listed in the field released on Friday for the event in Fort Worth, Texas. The 15-times major champion did not commit to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club by the 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) deadline, and thus will not be part of a stacked field headlined by the top five golfers in the world.

Retired OL Long denies interest in joining Jets

The New York Jets are trying to coax offensive lineman Kyle Long out of retirement, the New York Daily News reported Friday. However, asked by WGN News in Chicago on Friday whether there was any truth to the Daily News report, Long replied: "No. None."

North America's start-up operations hit by COVID-19 fallout

On the North American sports scene the Canadian Premier League is a corner store operation and, like all small businesses that have been hit by the new coronavirus, the future is uncertain. Last year, the professional soccer league's first, the eight-team CPL established a toehold in the Canadian sports market but is now hanging on by a thread.