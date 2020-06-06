Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires; Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 10:27 IST
Sports News Roundup: Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires; Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jordan announces $100 million donation to fight for racial equality

Basketball great Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand on Friday pledged $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality. The announcement came as protesters have taken to the streets in U.S. cities over systemic racism and police brutality, following the death last week of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis.

'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread protests over police brutality against black people. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," said Goodell. "We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter."

'NO KNEELING': Trump renews criticism of protests during U.S. anthem

President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed barbs at protesters who kneel during the national anthem, after NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologized for remarks he made about the practice. Brees said this week he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag," referring to the possibility of players kneeling during the "Star-Spangled Banner" in the upcoming NFL season. Brees apologized Thursday, saying his words "lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy."

Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely is retiring after 31 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. Seely, 63, was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams all with the New England Patriots during his NFL tenure.

LA Galaxy part with midfielder Katai after wife's racist posts

The LA Galaxy has parted company with Serbian midfielder Aleksandar Katai after his wife published "a series of racist and violent social media posts," the Major League Soccer (MLS) team said on Friday. In Instagram posts that have since been deleted, Tea Katai referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as "disgusting cattle" and urged violence against them according to media reports.

Ryan donates $500K to Atlanta's black community

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is donating $500,000 toward helping the black community in Atlanta. Ryan, who is preparing for his 13th season with the team, said he can no longer stand on the sidelines as people of color endure social injustice.

NBA: Players OK league negotiations on 22-team return-to-play plan

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) agreed to further talks with the NBA on a proposed 22-team return-to-play format on Friday, another step towards resuming a season upended by the coronavirus outbreak. "Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play," the NBPA said.

Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week

Tiger Woods will not compete next week when the PGA Tour swings back into action after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus as he was not listed in the field released on Friday for the event in Fort Worth, Texas. The 15-times major champion did not commit to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club by the 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) deadline, and thus will not be part of a stacked field headlined by the top five golfers in the world.

Retired OL Long denies interest in joining Jets

The New York Jets are trying to coax offensive lineman Kyle Long out of retirement, the New York Daily News reported Friday. However, asked by WGN News in Chicago on Friday whether there was any truth to the Daily News report, Long replied: "No. None."

North America's start-up operations hit by COVID-19 fallout

On the North American sports scene the Canadian Premier League is a corner store operation and, like all small businesses that have been hit by the new coronavirus, the future is uncertain. Last year, the professional soccer league's first, the eight-team CPL established a toehold in the Canadian sports market but is now hanging on by a thread.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Boycott leaves BBC's Test commentary team citing COVID-19 concerns

Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott, who is 79, has ended his 14-year long association with BBCs Test Match Special commentary team citing concerns arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boycott made the call ahead of next months home se...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1155 a.m.Odisha reports highest single-day spike with 173 COVID-19 cases as states total tally rises to 2,781. 1152 a.m.Pakistan regist...

Bangladesh players arrange pure water for Amphan-hit people

Bangladesh cricket team members, led by ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, have extended their helping hand to the sufferers of cyclone Amphan that hit the country last month amid the COVID-19 pandemicTamim arranged for pure water for the inhabitants...

Tamil Nadu government caps charges in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment at Rs 15,000 per day in ICUs, in general ward the maximum is Rs 7,500: Govt.

Tamil Nadu government caps charges in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment at Rs 15,000 per day in ICUs, in general ward the maximum is Rs 7,500 Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020