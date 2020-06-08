Left Menu
Team Brax wins Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- NA

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 09:04 IST
Team Brax outlasted Team Myth 2-1 to win the $42,000 Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - North America event Sunday, emerging as the only team to go undefeated through the two-day tournament. After Brax won on Bind 13-7, Myth won 13-6 on Haven to force the deciding map. After taking a 6-5 at the half on Bind, Brax held on to win 13-10 and take the match.

The tournament is part of a $200,000 Twitch Rivals event to help publicize Valorant, Riot Games' new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title that launched officially on Tuesday. The event features two 16-team European divisions, each with a $49,000 prize pool, along with divisions for North America (16 teams, $42,000); Korea (four teams, $10,000); Japan (four teams, $10,000); Latin America No. 1 (four teams, $10,000); and Latin America No. 2 (four teams, $10,000) and Brazil (eight teams, $20,000).

Mixwell and Duno won their respective divisions in the European event; BAKEMON won the Japan event; Team juankorea won in Korea; Team blue_mx won Latin America No. 1; Team Frankkaster won Latin America No. 2; and Team pannshi won the Brazil event. The North American tournament began with 16 teams split into four groups playing a single, best-of-one round robin, with only the top team in each group advancing to the single-elimination, best-of-three playoffs. Brax won $8,000 for the win championship, Myth got $5,000 for the second-place finish, and Team Mendo and Team Sh0ts got $2,500 apiece for making it to the semis. Teams were also awarded $750 per round-robin win and $250 per round-robin loss.

On Sunday, Myth beat Mendo in one semifinal, winning 13-4 on Bind and 13-11 on Split. In the other semi, Brax topped Sh0ts 13-6 on Ascent and 13-7 on Haven, setting up the final. All four teams made it to the semis by going 3-0 through their respective groups Saturday. Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- North America final results / payouts (including money for round-robin wins and losses):

1. Team Brax ($10,250) 2. Team Myth ($7,250)

3-4. Team Mendo/Team Sh0ts ($4,750 each) 5-8. Team dizzy/Team jakenbakeLIVE/Team fl0m/Team jordanfisher ($1,750 each)

9-12. Team TenZ/Team Aceu/Team StPeach/Team Bnans ($1,250 each) 13-16. Team Hiko/Team Kephrii/Team CDNThe3rd/Team austincreed

--Field Level Media

