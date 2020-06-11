Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. New Zealand Olympic Committee supports athletes' right to speak up amid racism protests

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has told its athletes they should speak openly about social and political issues, especially those involving racism, as calls to change rules restricting protest at the Olympics grows louder. Several major sports organisations have already moved to allow protests at their events following George Floyd's death in U.S. police custody on May 25, while athletes globally have offered support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Report: Manfred close to 'nuclear' option, shortened season

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is close to using his "nuclear option" to end the acrimonious negotiations between players and owners, USA Today reported. Manfred wields the option of shortening the 2020 season without good faith negotiations with the MLB Players Association and plans to use that power if the sides can't close on an agreement within a week, USA Today said, citing three Major League Baseball executives. Tigers draft Torkelson as MLB promises return to play

The Detroit Tigers drafted Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the first pick of the 2020 MLB draft on Wednesday, the same day the league's commissioner said baseball would return this year despite the coronavirus pandemic. The 20-year-old Torkelson, who played first base in college but was announced as a third baseman, established himself as one of the best hitters in NCAA history, batting .337 with 54 home runs and 130 runs batted in (RBI) in 127 career games with the Sun Devils. Players Coalition asks Congress to support bill ending police immunity

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was among more than 1,400 people across America's biggest sports leagues who signed a letter sent by the Players Coalition to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday calling for an end to police immunity. The current and former athletes and coaches from the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball want to eliminate a legal doctrine that protects police officers from being sued for illegal and unconstitutional acts. U.S. Soccer says it will allow protests during anthem

The U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday said it had repealed its requirement that players stand during the national anthem, saying the policy was wrong and detracted from the Black Lives Matter movement. The policy was adopted in 2017 after U.S. women's national team member Megan Rapinoe took a knee during the playing of the anthem prior to a match in 2016 in solidarity with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt to call attention to racial injustice. Report: Physicians to ID at-risk NBA players through medical records

Players and coaches who are considered high-risk for complications related to the coronavirus are being identified by a panel reviewing current medical records, ESPN reported Wednesday. Anyone at risk for serious illness or complications due to COVID-19 could have limitations or restrictions, according to the report. Panthers remove controversial Richardson statue

The Carolina Panthers began removing a controversial statue of franchise founder and former owner Jerry Richardson outside of Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday. "We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down," the team said in a statement. "We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety." Rowing: Olympic champ Drysdale to push through to postponed Tokyo Games

Olympic champion rower Mahe Drysdale has confirmed he will attempt to win a third successive single sculls gold medal at next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics at the age of 42. The New Zealander, who won gold at London and Rio de Janeiro, said in April after the Tokyo Games were postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak that he doubted if he had the mental strength to continue for another 12 months. Golf: Villegas playing with heavy heart after daughter diagnosed with tumours

Four-time PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas has said his 20-month-old daughter has tumours in her brain and spine and is in her second round of chemotherapy. Villegas' daughter Mia underwent surgery after being diagnosed in early March and is being treated at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami. NASCAR bans Confederate flag from race tracks

NASCAR on Wednesday banned the Confederate flag from all races as the sport moved to distance itself from a checkered past on race amid global protests against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. The African American man died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25. As protests erupted, NASCAR promised to do more to address racial injustice and followed through on that with the Confederate flag ban.