Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19; Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report and more

The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend its season in mid-March after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Clemson reveals 14 more players tested positive for COVID-19 National power Clemson announced Friday that 14 more football players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 10:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19; Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19

Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from the ongoing Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, the Tour confirmed on Friday. Nick Watney was the first Tour player to test positive last week and Cameron Champ did so at a pre-tournament screening this week.

Significant spread of COVID-19 in Orlando could halt NBA season, commissioner Silver says

The NBA season could again be put on hold if there is a "significant spread" of COVID-19 among its players in Orlando, where the league is set to resume play on July 30 with no fans in attendance, commissioner Adam Silver said on Friday. The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend its season in mid-March after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It recently agreed a plan with its players to restart with 22 teams at Disney World in Florida.

Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it was blindsided by a U.S. report that was riddled with misleading information and inaccuracies and which threatened to cut its funding. In a strong rebuke to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) report to the U.S. Congress made public on Wednesday, WADA president Witold Banka accused ONDCP director James Carroll of knowingly ignoring errors in the document.

Swiss prosecutors widen FIFA probe to former UEFA president Platini

Swiss federal prosecutors are targeting former European football head Michel Platini in a widening of their probe into a 2 million Swiss franc ($2.1 million) payment arranged by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Friday. Swiss prosecutors have been probing Blatter over accusations he arranged a payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.06 million) from FIFA to then UEFA president Platini in February 2011.

Golf: Mickelson grabs one-shot lead; another player tests positive for COVID-19

Phil Mickelson used a solid finish to seize a one-shot lead following the second round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Friday where a third PGA Tour player tested positive for COVID-19. Mickelson closed with a birdie at the last hole of the TPC River Highlands course for a seven-under-par 63 that brought him to 13 under on the week and one shot clear of first-round leader Mackenzie Hughes (68) and sponsor invite Will Gordon (62).

Clemson reveals 14 more players tested positive for COVID-19

National power Clemson announced Friday that 14 more football players have tested positive for the coronavirus. The school has revealed 37 positive tests for football players over the past three weeks, including 21 last week.

Tennis: Wuhan's spot on 2020 calendar offers hope for all, says organiser

When the WTA announced a provisional list of tournaments for the remainder of a season that will be forever defined by the COVID-19 outbreak last week, one name above all stood out the Wuhan Open. It was in the central Chinese city, the home of China's first Grand Slam champion Li Na, that the novel coronavirus first emerged before spreading to the rest of the world, forcing the suspension of professional tennis in early March.

Motor racing: Hamilton condemns Ecclestone's 'ignorant' racism comments

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton condemned Bernie Ecclestone for "ignorant" comments about racism after the sport had distanced itself from the 89-year-old former supremo. Ecclestone had earlier told CNN in an interview that "in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what white people are."

NHL's first draft lottery doesn't set No. 1 pick

The NHL held the first phase of its 2020 draft lottery on Friday, and the No. 1 overall pick was awarded to ... no one. The lottery results wound up with the winning slot belonging to a team to be determined after the play-in round of the league's expanded playoffs.

NWSL roars back as first North American league to return since COVID shutdown

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) roars into action on Saturday, as back-to-back champions North Carolina Courage kicks off the month-long Challenge Cup against the Portland Thorns on Saturday. The NWSL becomes the first major North American league to return after the coronavirus outbreak, with eight of the league's nine teams traveling to suburban Salt Lake City, Utah, for the competition to be played without spectators.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

ED team reaches senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's Delhi residence for recording his statement in Sandesara brothers PMLA case: Officials.

ED team reaches senior Congress leader Ahmed Patels Delhi residence for recording his statement in Sandesara brothers PMLA case Officials....

Scars are stories: 'Bulbbul' director Anvita Dutt

The expression of the good, the bad and the ugly should be reserved for ones actions, not their physical appearance, believes Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt who says every scar has a story behind it. A burn on the face, a glass eye or a hunch...

T1 start strong in Valorant Showdown

Tournament host T1 swept through group play on Friday to reach the playoffs of the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown. T1 finished 3-0 in Group C, sweeping second-place 100 Thieves 2-1 in a two-game match to end the night. Earlier, T...

Constitution our guiding light, says PM Modi at Mar Thoma church event

Asserting that the governments guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020