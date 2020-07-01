Linsanity exposed – Is Jeremy Lin ready to make his return after joining Beijing Ducks?

Jeremy Lin unexpectedly led a winning turnaround with the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association during the 2011 and 2012 session. This generated a cultural phenomenon called Linsanity.

The followers of Jeremy Lin believe that he should make his return back stateside in the league where he belongs. Jeremy Lin signed with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association or CBA on August 27, 2019 for a reported USD 3 million per year.

It's not true that no other team expressed interest in Jeremy Lin apart from CBA. He also had offers to play in Russia, Israel and the EuroLeague. In his regular season debut on November 3, Lin led the Ducks to a 103–81 win over the Tianjin Gold Lions with 25 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Jeremy Lin was named a starter for the North in the CBA All-Star Game after receiving the most votes on his squad and the second-most overall behind the South's Yi Jianlian. He scored a game-high 41 points in the contest, which the South won 167–166.

The Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association postponed the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic on February 1, 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. The 2018-19 season saw Jeremy Lin split time with the Atlanta Hawks and the eventual champion Toronto Raptors.

According to Xinhua, Jeremy Lin helped Beijing Ducks narrowly defeat Zhejiang Golden Bulls 92-90 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao on Tuesday. Scoring 17 points, Jeremy Lin received an inbounds pass and successfully drew a foul with 0.6 seconds remaining, and he mercilessly nailed the victory for Beijing at the free-throw line.

If everything goes well for Jeremy Lin in the CBA's Beijing Ducks, fans can surely expect Linsanity at its peak once again from the 31-year-old from this world-famous professional basketball player.