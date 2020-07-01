Left Menu
'Summer Camp' opens as league returns to action Major League Baseball (MLB) training camps reopen on Wednesday, marking a critical step toward bringing back America's pastime amid the COVID-19 outbreak. MLB won't name players who test positive for COVID-19 When Major League Baseball players land on the injured list this summer, fans will be left to speculate whether the cause was a positive test for the coronavirus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: With weight off his shoulders, Atwal looks to regain; Play ball! 'Summer Camp' opens as league returns to action and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: With weight off his shoulders, Atwal looks to regain form

India's Arjun Atwal has turned up lighter, stronger, and pain-free for this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic as he seeks to follow Phil Mickelson's example for longevity on the PGA Tour. Since becoming the PGA Tour's first Indian winner at the 2010 Wyndham Championship, Atwal has spent much of the last decade batting inconsistent form and career-threatening shoulder and wrist injuries.

MLB: Play ball! 'Summer Camp' opens as league returns to action

Major League Baseball (MLB) training camps reopen on Wednesday, marking a critical step toward bringing back America's pastime amid the COVID-19 outbreak. MLB and its players' association agreed to a shortened 60-game 2020 campaign last week, with each team's first game on July 23 or July 24, after weeks of negotiations cast doubt on whether the season would happen at all.

Motor racing: No Orange Army as Verstappen chases Austrian hat-trick

Red Bull's Max Verstappen can complete a hat-trick of Austrian Grand Prix wins on Sunday in a season-opening race unlike any in Formula One history. The Dutch 22-year-old won at his team's home Red Bull Ring in 2018 and 2019 but there will be no cheering around the scenic circuit as the sport goes behind closed doors for the first time.

Lavillenie to miss Diamond League's Zurich leg with fractured thumb

French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie will miss this month's Zurich Diamond League event after breaking his thumb during training. "I underwent tests that showed a fractured thumb, I will undergo surgery tomorrow," the 2012 Olympic champion wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, adding he would be back at the end of August.

America has never been 'great' for Black people: Pacers coach McMillan

Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan has said U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan 'Make America Great Again' rings hollow because the country has never been 'great' for its Black citizens. McMillan's comments come in the wake of weeks of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Speed Skating: World champion Van Ruijven critical condition after falling ill in France

Dutch short track speed skater Lara van Ruijven is in critical condition after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder and is showing no signs of recovery, the Royal Dutch Skating Federation (KNSB) said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Olympic medallist was admitted to hospital in Perpignan, France last week after falling ill during a training camp but her health has since deteriorated.

Sailing: Team New Zealand informed police of loss in alleged email fraud

America's Cup holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) said on Wednesday they had asked police to investigate an alleged email scam after transferring money to a fraudulent Hungarian bank account. The New Zealand sailing team said they had sent the money to the wrong account after a European-based television contractor they were dealing with was hacked.

Four more MLS players test positive for coronavirus

Four additional Major League Soccer players (MLS) have tested positive for COVID-19, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida. All four are part of a delegation staying at the MLS host hotel, the league said and were part of a group of 392 players, coaches and other league and team staff members tested over two days.

MLB won't name players who test positive for COVID-19

When Major League Baseball players land on the injured list this summer, fans will be left to speculate whether the cause was a positive test for the coronavirus. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) will prevent clubs from revealing the names of those who have COVID-19, Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer and New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Tuesday.

Game over for sports betting on coronavirus insurance

Major sports events working to get back up and running after the coronavirus crisis are likely to have to do so without cancellation insurance for communicable diseases as insurers remove cover or ramp up the cost. Although the Wimbledon tennis championships will be covered by an existing pandemic policy after this week's event was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, its organizers say it will not be able to get similar cover next year.

