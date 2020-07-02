Sports News Roundup: MLB: Play ball! 'Summer Camp' opens as league returns to action; NFL to trim preseason to two games - reports and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB: Play ball! 'Summer Camp' opens as league returns to action

Major League Baseball training camps reopened on Wednesday, marking a critical step toward bringing back America's pastime amid the COVID-19 outbreak. MLB and its players' association agreed to a shortened, 60-game 2020 campaign last week with no fans in attendance, and each team's first game on July 23 or July 24, after weeks of negotiations cast doubt on whether the season would open at all.

Motor racing: No fans, just cows in campsites ahead of closed Austrian GP

The signage outside the Red Bull Ring declares 'Welcome Race Fans' but none were to be seen on Wednesday as the Austrian circuit prepared for Formula One's first Grand Prix without spectators. Cows grazed in a field that normally serves as a crowded campsite near to the circuit, while workers carried out tasks around the track.

NFL to trim preseason to two games - reports

The NFL will trim its postseason slate from four games to two, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday. Weeks 1 and 4 are expected to be dropped by the league, which is expected to announce the move on Thursday.

NFL fan update: Waivers likely, Buffalo ban possible

The NFL is considering a requirement for fans to sign a COVID-19 waiver in order to attend games this season, The Athletic reported Wednesday. And that is if they are allowed on-site at all.

Reigning MLS MVP Vela likely to skip tournament - report

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela, the reigning Major League Soccer MVP, likely will skip the MLS is Back Tournament that is set to kick off next week, ESPN reported Wednesday. However, his decision was "not 100 certain," according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

Lillard worried NBA players won't follow 'bubble' rules

The NBA's ability to complete the season in its Walt Disney World Resort "bubble" depends on participants following the rules to keep everyone inside free from the coronavirus. Actually achieving that goal might not be easy, according to Damian Lillard.

NBA 'bubble' cost over $150 million - report

The cost of restarting the NBA season in a campus environment in an attempt to ensure safety is over $150 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league board of governors opted for the "bubble" site of Walt Disney World Resort to provide room and board for the 22 teams within shouting distance of the playoffs. The postseason will also be held in what the NBA hopes is a controlled environment, where players have restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID

Six FC Dallas players have tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Wednesday, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida. Two of the positive tests came "immediately" after the players arrived at the host hotel in Florida on June 27, while another four players tested positive within the last two days.

PGA Tour shortens players' path to return from COVID-19

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that it will alter its health and safety plan to allow asymptomatic players a quicker road to return. Tour player Cameron Champ will be the first to take advantage of the new standards as he was allowed back into the field at this weekend's Rocket Mortgage Challenge in Detroit after three negative coronavirus tests in a 72-hour period.

NHL: League leaning towards Edmonton, Toronto as 'hub cities' - reports

The National Hockey League (NHL) is eyeing Edmonton and Toronto as its "hub cities" as part of a return-to-play plan, ESPN and TSN reported on Wednesday. The NHL has been working toward resuming its season after it was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, with plans for an expanded 24-team playoff format later this summer.