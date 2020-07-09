Sports News Roundup: Mystics' Delle Donne awaiting risk assessment; IOC sanctions weightlifter Binay after 2012 Games re-test and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mystics' Delle Donne awaiting risk assessment

The WNBA's Most Valuable Player Elena Delle Donne says she is awaiting a risk assessment from a medical panel after not traveling with the Washington Mystics to the league's bio-secure bubble before the season's proposed start this month. The Mystics said on Wednesday Delle Donne and Tina Charles, the league's 2012 MVP, had entered the WNBA player medical evaluation protocol.

Doping: IOC sanctions weightlifter Binay after 2012 Games re-test

Turkish weightlifter Mete Binay was disqualified from the 2012 London Olympics after a doping sample he provided at the Games was found to be positive during re-testing, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday. The IOC said in a statement that Binay's in-competition test in July 2012 did not result in an adverse analytical finding but reanalysis of his sample returned a positive test for Stanozolol, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Vettel would say yes to Red Bull if offered a seat

Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday he would say yes to Red Bull if they were to offer him a seat for next season, although Max Verstappen indicated that was unlikely to happen. Ferrari are not extending the German's contract beyond this year, with Carlos Sainz coming in from McLaren to replace him, and Vettel faces an uncertain future with retirement a possibility.

Tokyo 2020 expects to secure all venues for Games, local media says

Tokyo Olympics organizers expect to be able to use all the venues as originally planned at next year's rearranged Games, several Japanese media outlets reported on Thursday. Securing venues was a top priority for organizers after the Games were pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kyodo and NHK, citing unnamed sources, said they were now confident they would be tied down for Olympics use again.

'Fight Island' opens with three UFC titles up for grabs

The UFC's "Fight Island" venue comes into operation on Saturday as UFC 251 takes place in Abu Dhabi, with three title fights and a set of health and safety measures in place due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The card is the first of four to be held at a purpose-built facility which is part of a "safe zone" on Yas Island, east of the city of Abu Dhabi and close to the airport.

Former Olympian Ungemach charged over hit-and-run death in Sydney: reports

Former Olympic rower and two-times world champion Matthias Ungemach has been charged over an alleged hit-and-run in Sydney which resulted in the death of a 66-year-old man, Australian media reported on Thursday. NSW Police arrested Ungemach, 52, on Thursday for the incident that took place on Feb. 22, charging him with dangerous and negligent driving leading to the death of Antonio Plati and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact.

Froome to leave Team INEOS at the end of the season

Britain's most decorated road cyclist Chris Froome will leave Team INEOS at the end of the season, ending a long association with the British outfit with whom he won the Tour de France four times. In a statement team boss Dave Brailsford, the mastermind of Froome's Tour wins in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, said he had taken the decision not to renew the British rider's contract which ends in December.

Patriots confirm signing of quarterback Newton

The New England Patriots have completed the signing of veteran quarterback Cam Newton, the NFL team said on Wednesday. ESPN reported last month that the former NFL Most Valuable Player had agreed a one-year deal with the Patriots following six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay.

Golf-Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial

Tiger Woods announced on Thursday that he will compete at next week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, the 15-times major champion's first PGA Tour event in five months. "I'm looking forward to playing in the @MemorialGolf next week," Woods said on his Twitter account. "I've missed going out and competing with the guys and can't wait to get back out there."

Quarterback Burrow aims to make impact in Cincinnati -- on and off the field

Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow told Reuters he came out of a lengthy lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic working extra hard to become the leader of the Cincinnati Bengals offense while also feeling more urgency to fight poverty and hunger in the region where he grew up. "It's going to be a challenge going into camp," said Burrow, a southern Ohio native that his hometown Bengals snapped up with the first pick in the NFL draft. "Going to have to spend a lot of extra time in the facility, I'm going to have to keep studying the playbook throughout July when everyone else has off... but I think I'm going to be ready for it."