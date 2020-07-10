Sports News Roundup: Norris handed three-place grid drop for Styrian GP; Wimbledon to disburse prize money in lieu of canceled Championship and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing: Norris handed three-place grid drop for Styrian GP

Lando Norris's hopes of a repeat podium at the Red Bull Ring faded on Friday when the McLaren driver was handed a three-place grid penalty in practice for Sunday's Styrian Formula One Grand Prix. The 20-year-old Briton celebrated his first F1 podium last weekend when he finished third in the Austrian season-opener at the same circuit after starting in third place.

Wimbledon to disburse prize money in lieu of canceled Championships

The prize money set aside for the Wimbledon Championships will be distributed to 620 players who were set to take part at this year's canceled tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Friday. Wimbledon, which was initially scheduled for June 29-July 12, was canceled for the first time since World War Two due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed more than 44,000 people in the United Kingdom.

Russia to allow spectators at Sochi Formula One race

Russia will allow spectators to attend its Formula One grand prix in Sochi in September after the season started behind closed doors in Austria last weekend, race organizers said on Friday. The Sept. 27 race will be round 10 of a championship which has had its schedule ripped up and rewritten due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans return to baseball in Kobe but day ends in disappointment

A day that began with joy at a return to something resembling normality ended in disappointment for baseball teams the Yomiuri Giants and Yakult Swallows who saw the first game of the season with fans allowed in washed out and postponed on Friday. The Nippon Professional Baseball league began in mid-June, delayed by three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but without fans.

Verstappen leads Styrian GP practice, Ricciardo crashes

Red Bull's Max Verstappen led Styrian Grand Prix practice on Friday while Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashed his Renault and six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton had a difficult afternoon at Mercedes. Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas, the championship leader after winning Sunday's Austrian season-opener at the same Red Bull Ring circuit, was second and a mere 0.043 slower.

Russian anti-doping chief rejects social media corruption allegation

The head of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA on Friday rejected allegations made on social media that he had misappropriated the agency's funds, calling the claims an attempt at undermining the fight against doping in the country. Yuri Ganus said that allegations made on Thursday on a Telegram channel that he could face prosecution for alleged corruption were a "pack of lies."

Motor racing: Mugello to host Ferrari's 1,000th Formula One race

The Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit will debut on the Formula One calendar in September to host the Italian team's 1,000th championship grand prix, with Russia's race in Sochi also confirmed on Friday. The Sept. 13 race, to be called the Grand Prix of Tuscany Ferrari 1,000, will follow on from the Sept. 6 Italian Grand Prix at Monza as the ninth round of a season that has been heavily revised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferrari warned over COVID-19 protocol breach

Formula One's governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sport's COVID-19 protocol and protective 'bubble'. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have been seen mixing with people outside their individual team groups.

Motor racing-Red Bull and Racing Point say no room for Vettel

Red Bull gave a "definite no" on Friday to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel's hopes of returning to them next year while rivals Racing Point politely closed another door to the German. Vettel, who is out of contract with Ferrari at the end of the season and facing an uncertain future with dwindling options, said on Thursday he would say yes to a Red Bull drive if one was offered.

MLB 2021 schedule: Mets, Yankees to play on 9/11 anniversary

The Mets and Yankees will meet at Citi Field on Sept. 11, 2021 -- the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that devastated New York City. The game is among the dates to circle on the 2021 schedule, released Thursday by Major League Baseball. The release came just three days after MLB announced the 2020 schedule, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.