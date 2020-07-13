Left Menu
Report: Lakers' Davis won't wear social justice message Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is joining teammate LeBron James in passing on placing a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season starts again, Yahoo Sports reported Sunday.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19

League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday. "There are unknown effects it has on lung capacity, unknown effects it has on cardiac health," one general manager of a team entering the NBA bubble told ESPN on the condition of anonymity. Golf-Morikawa hangs on for playoff win at Muirfield

Collin Morikawa narrowly avoided another playoff heartbreak on Sunday, defeating Justin Thomas in a tightly contested bout at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio. The 23-year-old, who suffered a playoff loss at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month, hung on to claim his second PGA Tour win in just 24 starts after his fellow American Thomas bogeyed on 16 and 18 to send the pair into extra play. D.C. United v Toronto MLS game rescheduled for Monday after negative COVID-19 tests

Sunday's postponed Major League Soccer (MLS) game between D.C. United and Toronto FC was rescheduled for Monday after a second round of testing for COVID-19 turned up negative results for all players, the league said. Tests conducted Saturday on the players had produced an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case and another inconclusive test, the league said, prompting the match's postponement. With elbow bumps and masked fans, World TeamTennis kicks off season

2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens defeated reigning Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig 5-1 to help expansion franchise Chicago Smash defeat the Vegas Rollers in the kickoff of World TeamTennis' (WTT) regular season on Sunday. One of only a few live sports to welcome fans in North America amid the coronavirus outbreak, roaring crowds were replaced with masked, socially distanced spectators at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia, where the entire three-week WTT regular season will take place. Custer stuns field at Kentucky for first career Cup win

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is joining teammate LeBron James in passing on placing a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season starts again, Yahoo Sports reported Sunday. On Saturday, James told reporters that none of the 29 approved phrases appealed to him. Canadiens' Domi mulls return; Alzner opts out of restart

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi has yet to decide whether he will join his teammates at training camp, the team announced Sunday. "Considering Max's health condition (Type 1 diabetes), both parties have agreed to take this responsible approach and to take this time to evaluate the ongoing situation, in order to make the best decision for Max's health at the end of this period," the team said in a statement. Dodgers' Jansen late due to family's COVID-19 fight

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen reported to camp on Sunday and revealed that his delay was due to a battle with the coronavirus. The 32-year-old Jansen said he believes he caught the coronavirus from his 4-year-old son, Kaden, about three weeks ago. Kenley Jansen initially tested negative before testing positive in a follow-up exam. LeBron reveals he won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won't wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes. James explained why he passed when he spoke with reporters on a video conference call Saturday. Yankees OF Judge sidelined with stiff neck

The New York Yankees held outfielder Aaron Judge out of their intrasquad game for the second straight day on Sunday as he deals with neck stiffness. He was scratched on Saturday night, and on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone said he won't rush the slugger back.

