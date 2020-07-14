Sports News Roundup: NHL: Total of 43 players test positive for COVID-19 during league's 'Phase 2'; Morikawa leaps over Woods in Official World Golf Ranking and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL: Total of 43 players test positive for COVID-19 during league's 'Phase 2'

Thirty National Hockey League players tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to club facilities for voluntary, limited workouts under Phase 2 of the return-to-play protocol, the league said on Monday. Another 13 "outside of the Phase 2 Protocol" also tested positive as the NHL moves toward resuming its season on Aug. 1 after the novel coronavirus outbreak put play on hold.

Athletics: Chicago Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Chicago Marathon scheduled for Oct. 11 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Monday. "In response to the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Chicago announced the decision to cancel the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and all race weekend activities," organizers said in a statement.

Morikawa leaps over Woods in Official World Golf Ranking

Collin Morikawa vaulted past Tiger Woods in the Official World Golf Ranking, which were released Monday. Morikawa outlasted Justin Thomas in a scintillating playoff on Sunday afternoon to win the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio. The second victory of his young career elevated the 23-year-old Morikawa 16 spots to 13th overall, one spot ahead of Woods.

NFL's Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo

The U.S. National Football League's Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo, which it has used since 1933 but which has long been criticized as racist by Native American rights groups. Team owner Dan Snyder, who bought the franchise in 1999, had previously said he would never change the name but softened his stance after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's suburban stadium in Landover, Maryland, urged the NFL club to rebrand.

WNBA announces schedule, season to start July 25

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) unveiled the schedule for its truncated 2020 season on Monday, with Seattle Storm and New York Liberty kicking off the action on July 25. Players have already traveled to Bradenton, Florida, where the whole of the 22-game regular season will take place without fans in an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread.

NFL: Odds favor Redtails for Washington football team's new name

Moments after the NFL's Washington team said on Monday it would retire the Redskins name and logo, long criticized by Native American activists as a racist slur, debate over the team's new identity lit up the internet. Redtails, Generals and Presidents emerged as favorites to replace the long-held Redskins name while Trumps, in a nod to U.S. President Donald Trump, was a 500-1 longshot, according to sports betting sites monitored by Oddshark.com.

Russia's Olympic chief accuses anti-doping agency of financial violations

Russia's Olympic Committee accused the country's anti-doping agency on Monday of presiding over serious financial irregularities, mounting pressure on the organization tasked with clearing up Russia's sporting image. Yuri Ganus, the agency's head, denies the allegation, casting it as part of a campaign against his organization that he said hampers its anti-doping push.

NBA: Rockets guard Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Orlando trip

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's departure to Orlando where the NBA plans to restart its season. Westbrook, the 2017 Most Valuable Player, and nine-time All-Star said he was in quarantine and would only rejoin the squad when he was cleared.

Golf: Woods grouped with Koepka, McIlroy for return at Memorial

Tiger Woods will tee off alongside Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy at the Memorial Tournament this week, as the 15-time major winner returns to the PGA Tour for the first time since the novel coronavirus lockdown. The 44-year-old reigning Masters champion is one victory shy of a PGA Tour record 83 wins and last competed in February, before being sidelined with back issues.

PGA Tour to finish season with no spectators amid COVID-19

The PGA Tour will conduct the rest of its season without fans after the circuit's three playoff events announced on Monday that they will be contested without spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In three separate statements, The Northern Trust in Norton Massachusetts, BMW Championships in Olympia Fields, Illinois, and Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia all confirmed the events would be closed to the general public.