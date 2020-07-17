Sports News Roundup: 72 NFL players test positive for COVID-19, players' union says; Golf: Fans are gone but thrill remains for Woods on Tour return and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

72 NFL players test positive for COVID-19, players' union says

With training camps set to open in less than two weeks, 72 National Football League players had tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 10, according to the players' association. It was not immediately clear who the players were or which teams they play for.

Golf: Fans are gone but thrill remains for Woods on Tour return

The fans may be gone but the excitement is still there for Tiger Woods, who resumed his hunt for a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour win at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, on Thursday. The 15-time major winner was happily making his first appearance on the tour since the coronavirus outbreak put much of the sports world on hold in March, finishing the day at one-under-par.

F Beasley won't return to Nets - report

Veteran forward Michael Beasley, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, will not return to the Brooklyn Nets, The Athletic reported on Thursday. Beasley's positive test was reported earlier this week by The Athletic. He left Orlando, Fla., area after the test, and it is unclear if he will attempt to sign with another club.

Time to reconsider Native American names, say activists and academics

As Washington, D.C. National Football League franchise contemplates a new identity, some activists, academics, and branding experts say other teams should reconsider their Native American names and symbols. The Washington team announced on Monday plans to drop its "Redskins" name after a review.

15 former employees of Washington's NFL team allege sexual harassment - report

Fifteen women who were once employees for Washington's NFL team told The Washington Post in a story published Thursday that they were sexually harassed during their tenure with the club. The Post's report details dozens of instances of alleged sexual harassment and verbal abuse, citing interviews with more than 40 current and former employees, including the 15 women, as well as text messages and internal company documents. The allegations, which span from 2006 through 2019, primarily include inappropriate sexual comments, unwelcome overtures and pressure to wear revealing clothing.

Golf: Finau grabs first round lead at windy Muirfield

Tony Finau's hot putter helped him to a six-under-par 66 and a one-stroke first-round lead while Tiger Woods bookended his first PGA Tour appearance in five months with birdies to finish one-under at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Thursday. On a day that saw tough scoring conditions due to gusting winds at Muirfield Village, 30-year-old Finau stepped up his play on the greens.

Serena to play the new Top Seed Open in August

Serena Williams will return to the court for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic when she competes at the inaugural edition of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky beginning Aug. 10, the WTA said on Thursday. It will mark the 23-time Grand Slam champion's first match since she helped Team USA defeat Latvia in Fed Cup play in Everett, Washington in February.

Real Madrid seal Spanish title with win over Villarreal

Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema. Real have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who were beaten 2-1 at home to Osasuna.

Athletics: U.S. sprinter Stevens banned 18 months for missed tests

American sprinter Deajah Stevens, who reached the 2016 Rio Olympics 200 meters final, was banned 18 months for missing anti-doping tests and will be ineligible for next year's Tokyo Games, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Thursday. The ban handed down to Stevens, who won the U.S. 200m title a year after finishing seventh in the Olympics final, has been backdated to begin on Feb. 17, 2020, and will expire at midnight on Aug. 16, 2021, eight days after the Tokyo Olympics conclude.

WNBA will not demand Loeffler sell stake in Atlanta Dream

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler will not be forced to sell her stake in the team, despite harsh criticism from within the league over comments she made about Black Lives Matter. Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator from Georgia, criticized the league earlier this month for supporting the movement, saying "we need less - not more politics in sports," and called Black Lives Matter "a very divisive organization based on Marxist principles."