Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: NFL- Fans required to wear masks at all games, league says; Mickey Mouse, the Jetsons find home at Golf Museum and more

Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19: CEO Muto Tokyo Olympics organisers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 10:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: NFL- Fans required to wear masks at all games, league says; Mickey Mouse, the Jetsons find home at Golf Museum and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Pandemic hit women's sport much more than men's - UK parliamentary report

The new coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women's elite sport and exacerbated inequality with knock-on effects for the future, a British parliamentary committee report said on Thursday. The Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee (DCMS) report on the impact of COVID-19 called on the government to outline how it intended to support already under-funded women's sport post-crisis.

NFL- Fans required to wear masks at all games, league says

Any fans attending games during the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season must wear face masks, the league confirmed on Wednesday. "For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a tweet.

Report: Dodgers, Betts nearing long-term deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder Mookie Betts are "deep into negotiations" on a long-term deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. Passan said the deal includes 2020 and would keep Betts in a Dodgers uniform for 13 years at more than $380 million.

Mickey Mouse, the Jetsons find home at Golf Museum

Mickey Mouse, the Jetsons, Tom and Jerry and dozens of other colorful characters are now taking up permanent residence at the USGA Golf Museum after an Indiana couple donated more than 560 golf-themed comic books to the archive. The collection, the most significant of its kind in the world, contains comics dating to the 1930s that depict Dennis the Menace, Beetle Bailey, and others playing golf.

Nationals have 'butterflies' ahead of spectator-free opener

The Washington Nationals had plenty of time to celebrate their World Series title and now are eager to get back to work as the 2020 Major League Baseball season postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak gets set to begin. Washington, after a four-month delay, will kick off their 60-game regular season on Thursday with a clash of ace pitchers as the host Nationals send Max Scherzer to the mound while the New York Yankees counter with Gerrit Cole.

Daly header powers Dash past Thorns

The Houston Dash beat the Portland Thorns 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the final of the NWSL Challenge Cup in Utah thanks to a late header by Rachel Daly. A Houston corner in the 68th minute ricocheted off the crossbar and Daly pounced, diving to head the ball off the shoulder of Thorns keeper Britt Eckerstrom and into the net.

Antonio Brown demands NFL resolve 'investigations' so he can talk to teams

Antonio Brown's latest retirement lasted all of two days. After tweeting, among other things, "mission complete" when referencing his career on Monday, the four-time All-Pro on Wednesday posted a message to Instagram, calling on the NFL to resolve investigations and provide him clarity "on this situation" so he can talk to teams.

Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19: CEO Muto

Tokyo Olympics organizers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organizing committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics had been scheduled to start on Friday but were put back to 2021 because of the pandemic.

WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

WTA chief Steve Simon cannot wait for the Tour to get back up and running in Sicily next month and hopes the Palermo Open will provide a blueprint for tournament operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The women's claycourt tournament, which gets underway in the Sicilian capital on Aug. 3, will be the first across both the WTA or ATP tours since they were suspended in early March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Report: Vikings finalizing extension for Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a multi-year extension with head coach Mike Zimmer, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Zimmer, 64, has compiled a 57-38-1 record with three playoff appearances in six seasons at the helm of the Vikings (2014-19).

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Influential cleric Dicko emerges as driver of Mali protest movement

When five West African presidents arrive in Mali on Thursday to try to defuse a political crisis that has alarmed governments in the region and beyond, the man whose assent they need the most will be one who has never held elected office.Ma...

Lockdown lessons: Students don teachers' role for classmates in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 23 PTI At a time when there are no clear-cut guidelines on conducting online classes in Telangana, students of the state social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions have turned teachers for their classmates...

China state media blasts Houston consulate shutdown as Trump election gambit

The U.S. governments order to China to shut its consulate in Houston is an attempt to blame Beijing for U.S. failures ahead of the November presidential election, Chinese state media said in editorials on Thursday.The United States said on ...

Australia investigator in Citi cartel case raps colleague over personal email use

An Australian investigator who helped bring criminal cartel charges against Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG departed from correct process by sending sensitive documents to his personal email address, a colleague told a court on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020