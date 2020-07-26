Sports News Roundup: Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19; NBA investigating Clippers G Williams' activities outside bubble and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Absent Strasburg, Nats take down Yankees

Victor Robles homered and drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals overcame five errors and the absence of Stephen Strasburg to record a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night. After the Nationals were held to one hit in Thursday's rain-shortened loss, they totaled 13 on Saturday, and every starter except shortstop Trea Turner had a hit.

Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday. Davidson, who was tested before the game, went 0-for-2 as the designated hitter as the Reds cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at the Great American Ball Park.

Werenski and Thompson tied for the lead after the second round in Minnesota

For the second day in a row, Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson found themselves knotted atop the leaderboard at the 3M Open with the two Americans poised to settle the score in Sunday's final round in Blaine, Minnesota. Werenski sank a long putt on the par-five 18th for birdie to finish level with Thompson as both players carded second-round 68s to sit 15-under par 198 for the tournament.

Reports: NBA investigating Clippers G Williams' activities outside bubble

The NBA is investigating the actions of Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams while he was on an excused absence away from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., according to multiple reports Saturday. The investigation could mean a longer quarantine period for Williams due to the league's coronavirus policy. Players must serve a minimum four-day absence if they leave the campus and Williams reportedly could be facing a quarantine of 10 to 14 days, depending on the results of the investigation.

U.S. removes quarantine for golfers at PGA Tour events

Players, caddies, and other essential golf personnel entering the United States for a PGA Tour event no longer must quarantine for 14 days. Officials in the White House made the decision on Friday, and players were notified late in the day in an email, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Jones' 2-run blast lifts Tigers over Reds

JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and the visiting Detroit Tigers overcame an early deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Saturday. After Austin Romine singled to open the ninth of a 4-4 game, ninth-place hitter Jones belted a pitch from Cincinnati closer Raisel Iglesias over the wall in left-center field to put the Tigers ahead in a game that featured a combined six home runs. Closer Joe Jimenez overcame a walk in the bottom of the ninth to earn the save and help Detroit even the three-game set that concludes Sunday.

Report: New CBA includes personal coronavirus restrictions

A requirement that players take personal responsibility for their health during the COVID-19 pandemic is included in the collective bargaining agreement reached on Friday, according to NBC Sports. Per the report, players would be barred from attending indoor nightclubs, indoor bars, indoor house parties with 15-plus people, and indoor concerts. They also may not take part in indoor church services unless they are at 25 percent or less capacity. Franco helps Royals top Indians in 10th

Maikel Franco's sacrifice fly plated Brett Phillips in the 10th inning to lift the visiting Kansas City Royals to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. Phillips, who was stationed at second base to start the 10th inning under rules installed for the 2020 season, advanced to third on a bunt from Erick Mejia. Phillips came around to score after Franco's sacrifice fly to deep center field off James Karinchak (0-1).

Liberty, Storm players walk off the court during the national anthem

Members of the WNBA's New York Liberty and Seattle Storm teams, in protest of racial inequality, walked to their respective locker rooms during the playing of the U.S. national anthem prior to their season opener on Saturday. Players from the Women's National Basketball Association and other athletes from around the world are joining in anti-racism protests sparked by the high-profile deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police officers.

New mum Stosur to skip rest of 2020 but vows to return

Former U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur has decided to sit out the rest of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic after becoming a mother last month but the 36-year-old Australian has vowed to return to court next year. Stosur recently announced this month that her partner Liz Astling gave birth to daughter Evie in June.