Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19; NBA investigating Clippers G Williams' activities outside bubble and more

Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19 Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 13:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19; NBA investigating Clippers G Williams' activities outside bubble and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Absent Strasburg, Nats take down Yankees

Victor Robles homered and drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals overcame five errors and the absence of Stephen Strasburg to record a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night. After the Nationals were held to one hit in Thursday's rain-shortened loss, they totaled 13 on Saturday, and every starter except shortstop Trea Turner had a hit.

Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday. Davidson, who was tested before the game, went 0-for-2 as the designated hitter as the Reds cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at the Great American Ball Park.

Werenski and Thompson tied for the lead after the second round in Minnesota

For the second day in a row, Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson found themselves knotted atop the leaderboard at the 3M Open with the two Americans poised to settle the score in Sunday's final round in Blaine, Minnesota. Werenski sank a long putt on the par-five 18th for birdie to finish level with Thompson as both players carded second-round 68s to sit 15-under par 198 for the tournament.

Reports: NBA investigating Clippers G Williams' activities outside bubble

The NBA is investigating the actions of Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams while he was on an excused absence away from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., according to multiple reports Saturday. The investigation could mean a longer quarantine period for Williams due to the league's coronavirus policy. Players must serve a minimum four-day absence if they leave the campus and Williams reportedly could be facing a quarantine of 10 to 14 days, depending on the results of the investigation.

U.S. removes quarantine for golfers at PGA Tour events

Players, caddies, and other essential golf personnel entering the United States for a PGA Tour event no longer must quarantine for 14 days. Officials in the White House made the decision on Friday, and players were notified late in the day in an email, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Jones' 2-run blast lifts Tigers over Reds

JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and the visiting Detroit Tigers overcame an early deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Saturday. After Austin Romine singled to open the ninth of a 4-4 game, ninth-place hitter Jones belted a pitch from Cincinnati closer Raisel Iglesias over the wall in left-center field to put the Tigers ahead in a game that featured a combined six home runs. Closer Joe Jimenez overcame a walk in the bottom of the ninth to earn the save and help Detroit even the three-game set that concludes Sunday.

Report: New CBA includes personal coronavirus restrictions

A requirement that players take personal responsibility for their health during the COVID-19 pandemic is included in the collective bargaining agreement reached on Friday, according to NBC Sports. Per the report, players would be barred from attending indoor nightclubs, indoor bars, indoor house parties with 15-plus people, and indoor concerts. They also may not take part in indoor church services unless they are at 25 percent or less capacity. Franco helps Royals top Indians in 10th

Maikel Franco's sacrifice fly plated Brett Phillips in the 10th inning to lift the visiting Kansas City Royals to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. Phillips, who was stationed at second base to start the 10th inning under rules installed for the 2020 season, advanced to third on a bunt from Erick Mejia. Phillips came around to score after Franco's sacrifice fly to deep center field off James Karinchak (0-1).

Liberty, Storm players walk off the court during the national anthem

Members of the WNBA's New York Liberty and Seattle Storm teams, in protest of racial inequality, walked to their respective locker rooms during the playing of the U.S. national anthem prior to their season opener on Saturday. Players from the Women's National Basketball Association and other athletes from around the world are joining in anti-racism protests sparked by the high-profile deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police officers.

New mum Stosur to skip rest of 2020 but vows to return

Former U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur has decided to sit out the rest of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic after becoming a mother last month but the 36-year-old Australian has vowed to return to court next year. Stosur recently announced this month that her partner Liz Astling gave birth to daughter Evie in June.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Naxal menace: 40 kg IED recovered in Chhattisgarh

A powerful 40 kg improvised explosive device IED planted by Maoists was recovered in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Sunday, police said. The explosive, packed in a big plastic container, was unearthed by a joint team of various security ...

No mention of floor test in Raj govt proposal to Guv: Sources

There is no mention of a floor test in the Rajasthan government proposal to the governor asking him to start Assembly session from July 31, said sources on Sunday. Rajasthan governments proposal to the Governor asks to start Assembly Sessio...

Angels' Ohtani set for 2020 pitching debut vs. A's

Two days after making Major League Baseball history simply by trotting out to second base, right-hander Shohei Ohtani will return to the pitchers mound for the first time in almost two years when he leads the Los Angeles Angels against the ...

Britain moved on Spain after data showed jump in coronavirus cases, says Raab

Britain acted swiftly to impose a quarantine on travellers returning from Spain after seeing data on Friday recording a large jump in coronavirus cases, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.Asked by Sky News why the decision was tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020