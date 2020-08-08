Sports News Roundup: Fleetwood finds groove to storm into contention; Tiger finds that looks can be deceiving at Harding Park and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: No. 12 seeds Montreal, Chicago advance

Artturi Lehkonen broke a scoreless tie with 4:11 left in regulation and Carey Price stopped all 22 shots he faced Friday as the Montreal Canadiens posted a 2-0 win that eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins in a qualifying round series in Toronto. Montreal, seeded 12th and last in the Eastern Conference, won the best-of-five series 3-1. The Canadiens' opponent in the upcoming first round has not been determined.

Golf: Day says disciplined routine has helped him keep back issues at bay

Former world number one Jason Day said his chronic back problems left him struggling to walk around a golf course when the sport returned in mid-June after the COVID-19 break, but he is now in a better place physically. The 32-year-old Australian carded a second-round 69 at the PGA Championship on Friday for a share of second place to stay in contention for only the second major of his career.

Grizzlies snap skid, silence Thunder 121-92

Dillon Brooks scored 22 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 121-92 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday near Orlando. The Grizzlies win snapped a five-game losing streak that dated back to before the season was put on hold by the pandemic. It also kept Memphis (33-37) in the eighth spot in the Western Conference, a game ahead of Portland with three games remaining.

NBA roundup: Nets, Magic fill out East playoff field

Tobias Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Orlando Magic 108-101 Friday near Orlando, but the Magic ended up the day's big winner nonetheless. Despite the loss, Orlando clinched the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot after the Washington Wizards lost to the New Orleans Pelicans later in the day.

Cardinals games postponed after more positive tests

The St. Louis Cardinals have had another two players and a staff member test positive for COVID-19 and as a result their entire three-game weekend series against the visiting Chicago Cubs has been postponed, Major League Baseball said on Friday. The Cardinals have not played since July 29 due to positive coronavirus tests and had previously said their traveling party had returned 13 positive tests, including seven from players.

Tiger finds that looks can be deceiving at Harding Park

TPC Harding Park's narrow fairways and thick rough have given players fits through the first two rounds of the PGA Championship, but it was the course's unexpectedly slow greens that caused headaches for Tiger Woods on Friday. The greens are relatively flat, but the combination of second-round hole positions that favored their edges, and cool coastal fog that slowed them down as the day wore on, bewildered even the 15-time major champion.

Golf: Koepka overcomes hip tightness to stay in contention at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka required treatment three times for hip tightness during the PGA Championship on Friday, but the American played down injury concerns after posting a second-round 68 that left him tied for second place. Two-time defending champion Koepka, who struggled with left-knee soreness after the PGA Tour resumed in mid-June, was worked on by physiotherapist Marc Wahl as he lay on the grass, sparking concerns that the knee problem was bothering him again.

Fleetwood finds groove to storm into contention

Tommy Fleetwood delayed restarting his season after the COVID-19 outbreak for logistical purposes and the lack of competitive rounds as a result have done no harm as the Englishman soared up the PGA Championship leaderboard on Friday. Fleetwood, who only returned to competition on the PGA Tour two weeks ago, fired a superb six-under-par 64 in the second round at TPC Harding Park to put him firmly in striking distance as he chases a maiden major title this weekend.

Golf: China's Li grabs two-stroke lead at PGA Championship

China's Li Haotong may not have been on anyone's radar ahead of this week's PGA Championship but he thrust himself into the mix with a bogey-free trip around TPC Harding Park on Friday to grab the second-round lead at the year's first major. Li, whose best finish in 2020 is a share of 18th place at the European Tour's Oman Open in February, carded a five-under-par 65 in calm winds to reach eight under for the week, two shots clear of six players including two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (68).

McIlroy says he does not mind a break from Tiger-mania

Rory McIlroy said while he would prefer to have spectators at this year's PGA Championship, he acknowledged that when grouped with fan favorite Tiger Woods, it does provide a welcome relief from the usual mania. Woods and McIlroy were grouped with world number one Justin Thomas in the first two rounds of the major, which is being held without fans due to the COVID-19 crisis.