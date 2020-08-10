Sports News Roundup: Palermo opens way for return; Lillard scores 51, Embiid injured in Blazers' win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Palermo opens way for return of Tours amid pandemic

High-profile withdrawals and a player testing COVID-19 positive threatened to derail the Palermo Ladies Open before it even started but despite the early jitters the event heralded tennis' return from the forced shutdown after five months. While the focus remained firmly on the health protocols - a couple of players had to be reminded by the chair umpire not to throw items like wrist bands into the sparse crowd after their matches - the action on court was exciting.

NBA roundup: Lillard scores 51, Embiid injured in Blazers' win

Damian Lillard poured in 51 points and added seven assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 124-121 victory over a Philadelphia 76ers' squad that lost Joel Embiid to injury on Sunday night near Orlando. Carmelo Anthony recorded 20 points and seven rebounds as Portland (33-39) moved within a half-game of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference race. The Trail Blazers are a half-game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and one game in front of the Phoenix Suns for the play-in berth.

Morikawa faces major expectations after PGA Championship win

Collin Morikawa displayed nerves of steel in the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday where the young American fended off a slew of big names to grab his first major and ensure he will no longer fly under the radar. In only his second career major start, the 23-year-old Morikawa was a model of precision at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco where he finally pulled away from a tight leaderboard with a remarkable drive that set up a late eagle.

MLB roundup: Benches clear as A's sweep Astros

Oakland tattooed rookie Cristian Javier for three early home runs and Jesus Luzardo recorded his first major league win by pitching into the sixth inning Sunday as the host Athletics completed a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros with a 7-2 victory in a game that saw the benches empty. After A's center fielder Ramon Laureano was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game with Oakland leading 6-2 in the seventh, Laureano exchanged words with Houston pitcher Humberto Castellanos before charging the Houston dugout from first base. Laureano was tackled by Astros players, Oakland catcher Austin Allen raced in and engaged aggressively with Houston counterpart Martin Maldonado.

Indians' Plesac on dinner out: 'I made a poor choice'

Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac said he regrets leaving the team hotel in Chicago for a dinner out with friends -- an action that got him dispatched back to Cleveland alone. His dining experience violated league rules designed to keep teams' traveling parties safe from the coronavirus.

A key for Dodgers versus Padres? Tame the terrific Tatis

The San Diego Padres will look to make more noise in the National League West when they arrive in Los Angeles on Monday night for the opener of a four-game series. The young Padres are on the rise with a 9-7 record to start the season, while Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to grow into his role as a star of the (near) future.

Rays place RHP Morton (shoulder) on injured list

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Charlie Morton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Left-hander Jose Alvarado was reinstated from the paternity list to take the roster spot of Morton, who exited in the third inning of Sunday's start against the New York Yankees.

NHL roundup: Korpisalo, Jackets shut out Leafs to win series

Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-0 win over the host Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their best-of-five qualifying series Sunday, eliminating the Leafs and earning a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' main draw. The Blue Jackets now get a best-of-seven first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who finished 2-1-0 in round-robin play among the top four Eastern Conference teams.

Young pitchers headline Twins' opener in Milwaukee

Minnesota's Randy Dobnak and Milwaukee's Adrian Houser might not necessarily be household names throughout the big leagues, but they happen to be two of the better pitchers on the young 2020 season. Dobnak's task is clear: Help the struggling Twins avoid a fifth straight loss when they visit Houser and the Brewers on Monday night.

Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. exhibition rescheduled: report

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. has been pushed back to Nov. 28 from Sept. 12, The Ring magazine has said. The eight-round fight, which will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on virtual social media and music platform Triller, had been moved because Tyson's camp felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling, the report added.