Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Konta suffers heart scare in Lexington loss

Johanna Konta says she suffered heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova in the opening round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Monday. The third-seeded Briton needed medical attention just minutes into the contest before she felt well enough to continue. Mavericks overcome deficit to slay Jazz

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22 to lead the Mavericks to a 122-114 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday near Orlando. Boban Marjanovic added 20 points and nine rebounds and J.J. Barea chipped in 18 for the Mavericks (43-30), who rallied from a 22-point deficit. Heat handle Warren, and Pacers, to take over fourth in East

Jimmy Butler, returning from a three-game injury absence, had game highs with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to lead the Miami Heat to a 114-92 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night near Orlando. Butler, who also had five assists in 29 minutes, had been out with a sore right foot. His return helped the Heat (44-27) take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Phillies slam Braves with early 10-run outburst

Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer, and the host Philadelphia Phillies provided starter Aaron Nola with plenty of run support in a 13-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday. J.T. Realmuto homered and knocked in three runs while Roman Quinn and Jean Segura each went deep as the Phillies rebounded after being swept by the Braves in a doubleheader on Sunday. WTA roundup: Kentucky event opens with upset

Top-level pro tennis returned to the United States on Monday, and the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova produced an upset at the outset. Bouzkova knocked off third-seeded Johanna Konta of the United Kingdom 6-4, 6-4 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky. Bottom of Rays' lineup subdues Red Sox

Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, Manuel Margot had four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays edged the host Boston Red Sox 8-7 Monday night. Kiermaier had three RBIs and two stolen bases, and Michael Perez drove in a pair as the Rays won for the fourth time in their last five games. Margot, Kiermaier and Perez combined to go 8-for-13 from the bottom third of the lineup to lead a 16-hit Tampa Bay attack. Cardinals, Tigers doubleheader postponed for 'additional testing'

Major League Baseball (MLB) said a double-header set for Thursday in Detroit between the Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed, citing the need for additional COVID-19 testing and quarantine. Players and staff members from the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19 late last month, prompting the postponement of games against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the league also postponed a series between St. Louis and Detroit last week. Rosario's slam boosts Twins past Brewers

Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam and Randy Dobnak won his third consecutive start as the visiting Minnesota Twins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Dobnak (3-1), originally expected to be a spot starter when All-Star Jake Odorizzi began the season on the injured list due to a right intercostal strain, held the Brewers to one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three and retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. Tour de France 2021 to begin in Brittany after Denmark postponement

The 2021 Tour de France will start in Brittany after Copenhagen's staging of the 'Grand Depart' was pushed back by a year due to a potential clash with soccer's postponed European Championship, race organisers said on Monday. Brittany will also host the first four full stages of the race. Raptors beat Bucks in matchup of top East teams

Chris Boucher had a career-best 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season, 114-106, Monday night near Orlando as both teams played without key players. Matt Thomas added a career-best 22 points for the Raptors and Norman Powell had 21 points and eight rebounds.