Sports News Roundup: ATP Cup on course, Australia plans more January tournaments; Dodgers pitcher Kelly has suspension reduced to five games and more

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in second OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 1:13 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the longest games in NHL history. Bergeron shot from the right side just inside the left post past goaltender Petr Mrazek, after receiving a pass from David Pastrnak that went through the legs of Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson. Bergeron's first goal of the postseason gave the Bruins their first victory since the NHL restart earlier this month.

MLB roundup: Marlins outslug Blue Jays in 10 innings

Magneuris Sierra blooped a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 14-11 Wednesday night after blowing an 8-0 lead at Buffalo. With Eddy Alvarez placed at second to start the 10th, Jon Berti bunted for a single against Rafael Dolis (0-1) and stole second. After Sierra broke the 11-11 tie with his single, Jesus Aguilar followed a sacrifice with an RBI single for his fourth RBI of the game.

NBA roundup: Clippers lock up No. 2 seed with win

Paul George scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard added 26, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Denver Nuggets 124-111 on Wednesday night near Orlando. Lou Williams had 23 points and seven assists off the bench for the Clippers, who clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They will meet the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, starting next week.

NFL: Union, league agree to daily COVID-19 testing through September 5

NFL players can expect daily COVID-19 testing through Sept. 5, the players' union said on Wednesday ahead of the season kickoff next month. The league has conducted 109,075 COVID-19 tests among players, staff and coaches since the start of training camps through Tuesday, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills told reporters on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate 0.46% and a positive rate among players of 0.81%.

Olympics: Stranded Japanese honeymooners end up as Cape Verde's team ambassadors

Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa.

ATP Cup on course, Australia plans more January tournaments: Tiley

The second edition of the ATP Cup is still scheduled to go ahead in January and Tennis Australia is considering adding more events alongside it to allow players to prepare for the Australian Open, TA Chief Executive Craig Tiley told Reuters. The $15 million ATP Cup, a joint venture between the men's tour and TA, debuted last year at the heart of a rejigged Australian Open warm-up schedule, which also included women's events in Adelaide, Brisbane and Hobart.

Bucks' Giannis gets one-game ban for headbutting incident

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been handed a one-game suspension for headbutting Washington Wizards center Moe Wagner during a game on Tuesday, the NBA said. Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter of the Bucks' 126-113 win over the Wizards after he knocked his head into Wagner's temple. Neither player was injured.

WTA roundup: Gauff upsets Sabalenka in Lexington

Coco Gauff survived a match that lasted nearly three hours on Wednesday to upset second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 and advance to the quarterfinals at The Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky. Both players struggled with their serves in the first tournament in the U.S. since the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with a combined 19 double faults (11 by Sabalenka) and 14 breaks of service (seven each).

Nothing major? Koepka driving modest betting action

Brooks Koepka followed a runner-up finish by being in contention at last week's PGA Championship before stumbling on Sunday. Despite the strong recent results, bettors are not flocking to the 30-year-old in a modest field at this week's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Dodgers pitcher Kelly has suspension reduced to five games

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly's suspension for throwing a pitch near the head of a Houston Astros batter and taunting another was reduced from eight games to five, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Wednesday. Kelly, 32, was penalized after throwing a 96 mile per hour fastball that sailed over Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning of the Dodgers' 5-2 victory at Minute Maid Park last month.