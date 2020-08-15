Sports News Roundup: Bryant, Duncan Hall of Fame induction moved to May 2021; Divac steps down as Kings GM after poor season and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cardinals to resume play Saturday after two-week COVID-19 hiatus

The St. Louis Cardinals will return to action this weekend after having a total of 14 games postponed while they dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak within the club, Major League Baseball said on Friday. The Cardinals, who last competed on July 29, will end their two-week hiatus when they play a doubleheader at the Chicago White Sox on Saturday before concluding the three-game series on Sunday.

Divac steps down as Kings GM after poor season

Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac has stepped down after the NBA franchise failed to reach the 2019/2020 season's playoffs, the club said on its official website (nba.com/kings). The 52-year old Serb, who was the Kings GM since 2015 and signed a four-year contract extension in April 2019, played for the Kings 1998-2004 in the final stages of a 15-year NBA career that included two stints with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Basketball: Bryant, Duncan Hall of Fame induction moved to May 2021

The Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame said on Friday the enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2020, a nine-member group that includes the late Kobe Bryant, will take place May 13 to 15 next year at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. The ceremony for the group, which also includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, was initially scheduled for Aug. 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WTA roundup: Serena bounced from Top Seed Open

Serena Williams' run of third-set magic ran out Friday, as the top-seeded player at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky., was bounced by Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5). After dropping the first set before winning the next two in each of her first two matches in the hard-court tune-up for the U.S. Open, the ninth-ranked Williams appeared heading for an easy win.

NBA roundup: Pacers top Heat to claim No. 4 in East

The Indiana Pacers earned the right to be the "home" team to begin their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Heat by beating Miami 109-92 on Friday in both teams' regular-season finale near Orlando. The Pacers and Heat will next play in a best-of-seven playoff series, beginning Tuesday.

Indiana will enter the postseason as the fourth seed in the East, while Miami will be No. 5. Habs' Julien heads home after heart procedure

Canadiens coach Claude Julien is heading home to Montreal to rest Friday after doctors inserted a stent into his coronary artery. The 60-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement released by the team.

Report: Laureano suspension reduced to four games

Oakland A's outfielder Ramon Laureano had his suspension reduced to four games for his role in last Sunday's brawl, and he will begin serving it Friday night, ESPN reported. Laureano was originally suspended six games for charging the Houston Astros dugout during Sunday's game.

NHL roundup: Horvat's OT winner gives Canucks 2-0 lead

Bo Horvat's second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the Vancouver Canucks regrouped from blowing a third-period lead to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Friday in Edmonton and take a 2-0 lead in their opening-round Western Conference playoff series. The defending champion Blues, who sat atop the Western Conference when the league paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have yet to win a game since play resumed.

Chiefs TE Kelce signs four-year extension

Travis Kelce put pen to paper Friday morning on a four-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly worth $57 million. The Chiefs announced the deal with an accompanying photo of the All-Pro tight end signing the contract. The agreement comes on the heels of the San Francisco 49ers making George Kittle the highest-paid player at the position.

Motorcycling: Ducati to decide Dovizioso's MotoGP future next week - team manager

Ducati will decide on the future of Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso after next week's Styrian Grand Prix, team manager Davide Tardozzi said on Friday. Dovizioso, 34, has won 13 races since joining Ducati in 2013, leading them to runners-up titles in three successive seasons.