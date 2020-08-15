Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports awards slection to meet on August 17 and 18 to select this year's winners

Just like last year, a single selection committee has been constituted to pick the awardees among both athletes and coaches. The National Sports Awards include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, Dronacharya award and the Dhyan Chand award, conferred every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:12 IST
Sports awards slection to meet on August 17 and 18 to select this year's winners
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 12-member committee constituted by the sports ministry to select this year's National Sports Awards will meet here on August 17 and 18 to handpick the winners. The meeting will be held in person at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters here.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, hockey stalwart Sardar Singh, Paralympic silver-medallist Deepa Malik, former table tennis player Monalisa Baruah Mehta, boxer Venkatesan Devarajan as well as journalists Alok Sinha and Neeru Bhatia will be a part of the panel headed by Retired Supreme Court Justice, Mukundakam Sharma. Besides, the committee will also have representation from the Sports Ministry, including Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan, Joint Secretary (Sports Development) L S Singh and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan.

Two additional members who have been Dronacharya Awardees may be invited by the Chairperson while considering the nomination for Dronacharya Award, "The meeting is finally taking place on August 17 and 18. Although a decision is yet to made on whether the function can be held on August 29 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, this year's awardees will be announced on time," a Sports Ministry source told PTI. Just like last year, a single selection committee has been constituted to pick the awardees among both athletes and coaches.

The National Sports Awards include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, conferred every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29. The ceremony coincides with the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The pandemic had in June forced the sports ministry to extend the deadline for submission of online applications for the awards. It also allowed athletes to self-nominate in view of the "difficulties" being faced by them to find people who can recommend their names amid the lockdown. The self nomination has resulted in a huge number of applicants for the awards and it has been learned that the ministry had already finished the initial round of screening.

"The ministry officials are through with the initial screenings. It was a Herculean task because of the size of applications. Now it is up to the committee to deliberate on the screened candidates and select the winners," the ministry source said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Miel Gibson Chilean honey vendor in sticky situation with Braveheart starA pun on the Spanish word for honey and the name of one of the worlds most famous actors has landed a small...

World News Roundup: Belarus leader appeals to Russia as pressure to quit grows; Iran's president says Emirates made 'huge mistake' with Israel deal and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.U.S. calls for credible probe into overwhelming Beirut blastThe United States called on Saturday for a transparent and credible investigation into the massive port blast in Beirut that kil...

Postponement of IPL has been 'blessing in disguise', says Shivam Mavi

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR bowler Shivam Mavi has said that the postponement of 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL came as a blessing in disguise for him. Mavi in last December felt a strain in his back during a Ranji Trophy game....

Soccer-Arsenal head of football Sanllehi leaves club

Arsenals head of football Raul Sanllehi is leaving the club with managing director Vinai Venkatesham set to take over, the Premier League side announced on Saturday. Sanllehi, who was formerly Barcelonas director of football, was initially ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020