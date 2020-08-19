Sports News Roundup: Jazz PG Conley returns to NBA bubble; Top seeds fall in playoff openers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jazz PG Conley returns to NBA bubble

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley returned to the NBA bubble near Orlando and his availability for the first-round playoff series with the Denver Nuggets is being determined by the league. Conley was tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the NBA campus for the birth of his son, the team said.

NBA roundup: Top seeds fall in playoff openers

Damian Lillard scored 34 points, and the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers defeated the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 in Game 1 of their Western Conference opening-round matchup on Tuesday in the NBA bubble near Orlando. CJ McCollum had 21 points and Jusuf Nurkic contributed 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Blazers. Carmelo Anthony added 11 points and 10 rebounds while Hassan Whiteside collected five blocks to go along with eight rebounds and seven points.

Froome and Thomas omitted from Ineos's Tour squad

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas have been omitted from the Ineos Grenadiers squad for the 2020 edition in a major team shakeup on Wednesday. Britons Froome and Thomas both were well below par in the Criterium du Dauphine, which serves as a form indicator ahead of the Tour.

Report: NFL won't have full-time officials in 2020

The NFL will not bring back its full-time officiating program in 2020, ESPN reported Tuesday. The officials will remain as part-time employees.

Rahm unsure about defending European Tour titles amid COVID-19

Spaniard Jon Rahm enjoyed plenty of success on the European Tour last year but the world number one said on Tuesday he may not defend any of his titles because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Rahm, competing this week in the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoff opener in Norton, Massachusetts, said he will wait until after the Sept. 17-20 U.S. Open to make a final decision on whether to travel overseas amid the pandemic.

MLB roundup: Maeda loses no-hit bid but Twins win in 12

Jorge Polanco drove in two runs, including the winner with one out in the 12th inning, and Kenta Maeda took a no-hitter into the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins edged the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Polanco drove in Byron Buxton from third with a broken-bat dribbler past losing pitcher David Phelps (2-2) to win it.

NHL roundup: Knights KO Blackhawks in Game 5

Max Pacioretty had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in Game 5 of their Western Conference series on Tuesday night in Edmonton, becoming the first team to advance through the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mark Stone, Alec Martinez, and Alex Tuch also scored, William Karlsson had two assists, and Robin Lehner made 23 saves for top-seeded Vegas. Tuch scored the winning goal at 1:34 of the third period.

Teams not part of NBA restart to begin workouts next month

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the NBA on Tuesday announced an agreement for the eight teams not part of the 2019-20 season's restart in Orlando to begin voluntary group workouts at their facilities next month. According to the agreement, players will reside in a campus-like environment under controlled conditions and will need to adhere to strict health and safety protocols.

College football players at a crossroads as U.S. charts path in COVID-19 era

As the debate rages over whether U.S. college football should open its season during the coronavirus pandemic, University of West Virginia player K.J. Martin has already made up his mind: he is out. Martin, who suffers from asthma and sickle cell disease, plays safety for the Mountaineers. He said he did not feel it was safe to play and was stunned when the Big 12 conference, which includes his university, decided to start the season as planned in the fall even as other major conferences postponed their seasons.

U.S. Open organizers pleased with the lineup, despite tournament dropouts

U.S. Open organizers said on Tuesday that they were happy with the slate of competitors for this year's tournament, despite numerous dropouts by high-profile names amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. One of tennis' four Grand Slams and the crown jewel of the U.S. tennis calendar, the U.S. Open usually attracts the world's greatest players to Flushing Meadows every year.